Senator Mupenzi George Resigns

Senator Mupenzi George has resigned from the Senate of Rwanda, the Rwanda parliament has said.

A lawyer by training and a civil servant who worked in different senior positions in Rwanda, Mupenzi entered the Senate in 2019.

Among others, he worked as a legal advisor and personal advisor to the minister in the former MINITRASO (Ministere du Travail et Affaires socials) now the ministry of Labor.

Before entering the parliament, Mupenzi was working as a private legal consultant and senior trainer in rural development.

Since the third senate(current one), senators serve a-5 year term renewable only once.