Rwanda’s Appeal Court Sentences Wenceslas Twagirayezu to 20 Years in Jail Over Genocide Crimes 

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
The Rwanda appeal court of Nyanza has sentenced Wenceslas Twagirayezu to 20 years in jail after finding him guilty of Genocide crimes.

Extradited from Denmark in 2018, the former lecturer during the Genocide against Tutsi was found guilty of Genocide offences committed in seven areas of Gisenyi town, now Rubavu district. Those areas include the then Mudende university, Busasamana catholic church, Commune Rouge where many Tutsi were killed among others.

Upon extradition, Twagirayezu who denied all counts faced prosecution in court for the last six years, and he alleged that at the start of the Genocide, he was not in the country, rather he had migrated to the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo, formerly Zaire, which prompted earlier courts to clear him of all charges.

In the hearing, the appeal court requested the suspect to produce migration document testifying that he was not in the country during the time of the Genocide, but he found none.

A story from Umusarenews,a  local website indicates that upon the verdict, law enforcement order arrested the 56 year old Twagirayezu who was released by the High Court early this year.

