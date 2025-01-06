Rwanda’s Agriculture Report Reveals Mixed Trends, Opportunities

While there are notable advancements in irrigation and sustainable farming practices, challenges persist in crop yield and the adoption of improved inputs, threatening long-term food security and productivity, according to the just released 2024 Seasonal Agricultural Survey (SAS) by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

It paints a mixed picture of the country’s agricultural sector.

The report highlights a increased adoption of anti-erosion practices, with 92.9% of farmers employing erosion control techniques in Season C, up from 90.6% in Season A. These practices are crucial in mitigating land degradation and preserving soil fertility.

Irrigation, another key factor in improving productivity, saw significant gains in Season C 2024, with 58.2% of farmers employing irrigation methods, a considerable leap from just 7.5% in Season A. This improvement underscores Rwanda’s efforts to enhance water resource management, especially in dry seasons.

Crop production also saw gains in certain areas. Maize production surged by 30% in Season A 2024, reaching 507,985 metric tons compared to 2023. Paddy rice also recorded an increase in production, with a 4% rise in Season B 2024, totaling 72,834 metric tons. Bananas and soybeans also showed growth, reflecting the potential of high-value crops to drive agricultural transformation.

Furthermore, organic fertilizer adoption remains strong, with 89.1% of farmers using it in Season A. This sustainable practice aligns with national goals for environmentally friendly agriculture.

Ongoing Challenges

Despite these gains, the report also highlights critical challenges. The use of improved agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides remains inconsistent. Only 39.7% of farmers used improved seeds in Season A 2024, with adoption dropping to 18% in Season B. High costs and limited accessibility are cited as significant barriers, particularly for small-scale farmers.

Declining yields for key crops add to the concern for the authorities. Irish potato yields fell to 6.8 tons per hectare in Season B 2024, down from 8.0 tons per hectare in the previous year. Similarly, cassava production in Season A dropped by 14.9%, from 608,693 metric tons in 2023 to 518,044 metric tons in 2024.

Land degradation remains a persistent issue, with erosion reported in various districts. Severe erosion, including rill and gully formation, continues to reduce arable land and productivity.

Additionally, irrigation adoption in Season A 2024, though improved, was only 7.5%, highlighting the need for better infrastructure and farmer support.

The SAS report underscores the dual challenge of sustaining productivity while addressing structural inefficiencies in the agricultural sector. Investments in irrigation infrastructure, farmer training, and affordable inputs are critical to achieving Rwanda’s agricultural transformation goals under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST 2).

As the government pushes for commercialization and value addition, it is targeting equipping small-scale farmers with resources and knowledge to adapt to changing climatic and economic conditions.