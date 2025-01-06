With The Power of Prayer and Government Support, Solid’Africa Launches Stenbock Kitchen

Community-based health insurance, locally know as Mutuelle de santé, freed Rwandans from the added stress of whether or not they could afford medical care, when illness strikes. However, for those unfortunate enough to be hospitalised, the responsibility for the provision of their all important nutritional needs, still falls on the shoulders of relatives, well-wishers or charitable organisations. This might be about to change.

On Friday 3rd 2025, Solid’Africa, launched what it calls its state-of-the-art industrial kitchen, at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

The project, a collaboration between the charitable organisation, and the Ministry of Health, is expected to be the first of many, as the model is replicated in other district hospitals around the country, in a Public-Private Partnership, with the Government of Rwanda.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Dr Zachee Iyakaremye, Permanent Secretary, also heralded the opening of the kitchens at Kamonyi district’s Remera Rukoma and Nyamata hospitals in Bugesera, later this year. Together with the CHUK, the three hospitals will pilot the scheme. As well as the Ministry of Health, the project is also supported by Michigan University’s Centre for International Reproductive Health Training, and CHUK hospital.

The project is potentially transformative, filling a huge gap in an essential service not only to patients but for medical staff too.

Currently, patients’ nutritional needs are met by relatives, where possible, with those whose relatives are unable to bring food to them, relying on charities like Solid’Africa. Today, the charity serves nearly 20,000 meals a day, to vulnerable patients and caregivers, in six district hospitals.

The importance of such support to those in need of it, cannot be overestimated. Patients may for instance be transferred to specialist hospitals, a long distance away from their home and loved one, on whom they rely for support. With the impracticality of travelling such long distances, carers have to find accommodation closer to the hospital, or simply rely on others.

And even those who are able to bring meals to their friends or relatives, there is a financial burden, and the meals do not always have the nutritional value the patient needs. The Solid’African kitchens, on the other hand, will provide fresh food that is chosen and prepared for its nutritional value.

The food will continue to be provided free for the most vulnerable patients and their carers, and sold to those who are able to pay, including hospital staff, with profits being ploughed back into the project, to keep it sustainable.

It is not just patients and hospitals who are to benefit. The charity’s “Farm to Fork” approach will also profit local farmers.

Solid’Africa’s spans fourteen years. The story goes that the non profit organisation, began when founder Isabelle Kamariza, proposed praying for the sick at a prayer meeting, whereupon she was challenged by the woman leading the prayer, to turn the prayer into action. Kamariza took up the challenge, at first serving a few patients at CHUK, using donations from friends and anyone else willing to give.

She soon realised that more needed to be done, and she now issued her own challenge. That led to her, the prayer group leader, “Mama Zouzou,” and two other friends forming Solid’Africa. They were joined by another friend, Mike Stenbock, who came up with the idea of an industrial kitchen to serve patients.

The Stenbock Gemura Kitchen was established in commemoration of Mike Stenbock, who died and would no doubt be delighted with what is being done with his idea. If his friends have their way, the eponymous kitchen will not only become a feature of hospitals in Rwanda, but around the region.