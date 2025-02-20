Inside STEMpower’s Inaugural National Science and Engineering Fair in Rwanda

STEMpower, a non-profit organisation promoting STEM education in Sub-Saharan Africa, has successfully held its inaugural National Science and Engineering Fair, bringing together students from Ines Ruhengeri, Kibogora Polytechnic, and Gitwe Adventist College who showcased groundbreaking projects in ICT, robotics, 3D printing, electronics, biochemistry, coding, and game development.

Organized in partnership with the US Embassy in Rwanda and Case Western University, the science fair aimed to provide students with opportunities to showcase their creativity, problem-solving skills, and innovative ideas.

During the event held on February 14, students pitched their projects to a panel of judges, with the top 7 out of 21 competing projects receiving awards.

Before the science fair kicked off, a three-day training of trainers (ToT) was held end last year to equip the trainers with necessary skills they needed to effectively train students ahead of the competition. After the ToT, the trainers went on to train 457 high school students in the three higher learning institutions, out of which 50 with the best projects were selected for the National Science Fair.

According to STEMpower Rwanda Country Director Espoir Serukiza, the inaugural science fair is of great significance.

“We are happy to witness first-hand innovative prototypes by our very able students, projects that respond to real-world challenges. At STEMpower we believe that inside every child is a scientist regardless of their background, and that by empowering that child we can change the world. We have no doubt that if these students take forward the projects they have showcased today they will address some of the pressing challenges we are faced with today,” he said.

He added: “We are grateful to all our partners, especially the US Embassy in Kigali and Case Western University, for bringing this initiative to life. We look forward to more impactful partnerships that benefit our young people who are not just the future, but also the present.”

Thindal Niyomahoro, a student from Gitwe Adventist College who received the award for best project, applauded STEMpower’s efforts to support young people.

“I am grateful to STEMpower and our schools for equipping us with hands-on STEM skills through their STEM centers, and going a step further to organize such competition that allows us to showcase our innovations and learn from each other,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Marissa J Polnerow, Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Kigali, noted that the science fair represents months of hard work and imagination.

“I’m inspired by STEMpower Rwanda, and as Albert Einstein said, ‘imagination is more important than knowledge’. I encourage you [students] to use not just skills and information, but your imagination to create what’s possible. I’m deeply grateful for the leadership and vision of STEMpower as an organization,” said Marissa during the event.

Alexis Ntare, CEO of Rwanda ICT Chamber which, prior to the science fair, provided trainers who prepared students for the competition thanked the students for applying their creativity and energy, and demonstrating curiosity to learn and create.

“While infrastructure and world-class trainers are essential, they would be meaningless without the students’ commitment, innovation, and creativity. We consider it a privilege to have been part of this dynamic and innovative community for such an extended period,” he said.

STEMpower plans to hold more science and engineering competitions, as the organization seeks to enhance hands-on STEM learning. Besides Rwanda, the organization has held successful science fairs in other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa such as Ethiopia and South Sudan.

STEM Centers

STEMpower has so far established 10 STEM centres in Rwanda, strategically located to provide diverse communities with hands-on computer and electronics skills and, ultimately, bridge the digital divide.

Every STEM centre consists of a computer laboratory, and an electronics lab. By working closely with the higher education institutions that host these STEM centres, the organisation ensures that students obtain hands-on training to supplement their theoretical classroom learning.

Overall, STEMpower has established 135 alike facilities in different countries across Sub-Saharan Africa such as Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Lesotho, Uganda, Burundi, Burkina-Faso, Mali and many others.