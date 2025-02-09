Traveler’s Experience In Rwanda-Kenya Bus

My name is Louis Wesonga, a Kenyan working in Rwanda.

Since I frequently travel between the two countries, I have come to embrace the long bus rides as part of my routine.

Air travel, while convenient, is costly, so I opt for the more affordable yet adventurous journey by road.

The Journey Begins

My travels between Nairobi and Kigali take approximately 23 hours, with two border crossings about 12 hours apart.

The bus of choice?

Trinity Express—a reliable and comfortable service that has become my trusted companion over the past two years.

Every journey unfolds like a story, each trip offering something new despite the familiar route.

There is a certain magic in watching the landscape shift with every passing mile, a silent narration of the places and people along the way.

A Window to the World

I find joy in observing the scenery, much like a child marvelling at the world for the first time.

Each country has its unique charm, reflected in its architecture, landscapes, and farmlands.

Uganda captivates me with its vast cattle ranches near Mbarara and Kabale.

The sight of the long-horned Ankole cattle grazing against a backdrop of rolling green hills is nothing short of breathtaking.

Crossing into Rwanda, the sense of order and cleanliness is striking.

The uniformity of the houses and the meticulous urban planning make it evident that I have entered a country that values structure and aesthetics.

Even when I doze off, I can often tell where I am upon waking just by glancing out the window.

Each nation whispers its identity through its scenery and architecture.

Conversations and Companions

Long journeys provide ample opportunities for interaction.

On one occasion, I sat next to a woman embarking on her first long-distance bus trip.

“You will start feeling tired soon,” I told her, preparing her for the long haul.

“I am already tired!” she laughed, her enthusiasm tinged with fatigue.

First-time travellers often struggle with the journey’s length, just as I did at first.

But over time, the body adapts, and what once felt exhausting becomes an enjoyable adventure.

I fondly recall a trip where a young Rwandan man kept our section of the bus engaged with lively discussions.

Even the children joined in, their innocent curiosity adding to the camaraderie.

As an introvert, I usually prefer to listen rather than speak, but moments like these make me appreciate the beauty of shared experiences.

Trials of the Road

Not all encounters are pleasant.

Once, I found myself seated next to a heavily intoxicated passenger.

He was disruptive throughout the night, much to the frustration of those around him.

We hoped he would disembark at the Busia border, but alas, our patience was tested until he finally left the bus near Kampala.

Such moments remind me that public transport is a microcosm of society.

One must learn to endure the unpredictability of human behaviour.

Finding Solace in Music and Sleep

During long trips, I turn to reading, watching videos, or listening to classical music.

Beethoven, Bach, and Vivaldi transport me to another realm, drowning out the often blaring bus music.

Sleep also comes easily to me while travelling.

As soon as the bus departs, I drift into slumber, only waking at the border post.

After clearing immigration, I make it a priority to freshen up at the Busia border’s shower facilities.

There is something rejuvenating about a shower mid-journey.

It transforms the rest of the trip into a refreshing continuation rather than a tiring ordeal.

The Joy of Travel

Travelling is more than just moving from one place to another—it is an experience that broadens the mind.

Each trip introduces me to new people, cultures, and perspectives.

Whether by road, air, or water, every journey holds a lesson.

So, if you have the chance, visit that long-lost friend or explore a place you’ve never been before.

Make the most of the adventure that travel offers.

Before every departure, I always take a moment to pray, entrusting my journey to God.

Bon voyage! Safiri salama! Rugendo rwiza!