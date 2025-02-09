DRC Crisis: President Kagame Tasks EAC-SADC Joint Summit To Hold The DRC Government Accountable

President Paul Kagame says it is high time the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is held accountable for its failure to deal with the situation in the eastern part of the country, which has escalated into what is becoming a regional war involving many parties and ongoing ethnic violence.

The Head of State made the remarks on Saturday at a joint summit of the East Africa Community (EAC) and the Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC), held in Dar-es-Salaam, with the aim of finding a solution to the escalating conflict which has seen rebel movement M23 capture the city of Goma and threatening to advance further until the government in Kinshasa listens to their grievances.

President Kagame, who physically attended the meeting said that the government of President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, who attended the meeting virtually, needs to focus on key issues, including engaging in political dialogue with warring parties and cease all acts that threaten Rwanda’s security, instead of levelling unfounded accusations and outsourcing blame.

“DRC cannot just tell us to keep quiet when they are mounting a security problem against our country. Nobody can tell us to shut up. We have been begging DRC and its leaders for a long time, we have shared our issues and asked DRC to address them, and they have refused,” President Kagame said, urging the meeting in Dar-es-Salaam to come up with concrete steps that can lead to the restoration of lasting peace.

“Let us not just have another meeting like the many we have had. We can’t go on forever massaging problems. What is happening there is an ethnic war that has been brewing for a long time, denying people’s rights and then attacking Rwanda. You must recognize people’s rights and take a step and resolve the issue,” President Kagame said.

The Head of State said that DRC is solely responsible for starting the war and keeping a blind ear to the concerns it must confront, if the situation is to go back to normal.

“This war was started by DRC and not anything from Rwanda. It was just brought and put on our shoulders and we were told to own it. We can’t own it. There is no question about it,” President Kagame said, reiterating what he has always said, including ongoing ethnic violence that targets Kinyarwanda-speaking Tutsi communities in the country, which is the main reason the M23 is fighting.

The Head of State says that the joint summit should not be like similar meetings that have happened before but no solution was found, with the DRC mostly reneging on doing its part in resolving the conflict.

“Let us use this meeting in a manner that will take all these matters into account seriously, and find a lasting solution,” President Kagame said.

Following the summit, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that the Rwandan government welcomed the resolution from the joint meeting but said that what remains is to see if they can be implemented as they should.

“Rwanda has always been hopeful, at least trying to really understand and see that every moment, every agreement that is signed, every meeting will bring something new. Actually, President Paul Kagame, this morning, has tried to warn the Heads of State that the summit shouldn’t be another meeting. We have had so many meetings. It’s now the time to deliver,” Nduhungirehe said.

A communique issued after the summit indicated that the meeting happened in a cordial atmosphere, with several heads of state in attendance, including, President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya, who is also the chairperson of the EAC, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who is also the chairperson of SADC, host President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Other leaders in attendance were President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud of Somalia, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Gervais Ndirakobuca, Prime Minister of Burundi, Amb. Téte António, Minister of External Relations, Angola , who represented President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço as well as other heads of delegations, representing their respective countries.

The Joint Summit expressed concern on the deteriorating security situation in Eastern DRC which has resulted in the loss of lives, creating a humanitarian crisis as well as suffering of people in particular women and children. It urged all parties cease hostilities and an implement an immediate ceasefire

The summit also expressed concern about the escalating crisis manifesting in attacks on Diplomatic Missions. Embassies and Staff based in Kinshasa and urged the Government of DRC to protect lives and property as well as upholding long lasting legal and moral principles of respecting peace missions in DRC such as MONUSCO and the others.