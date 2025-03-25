The Militarisation of EAC Region

The East African Community (EAC) is witnessing a surge in military expenditures, reflecting rising security concerns and shifting regional dynamics.

Overall, the trend in EAC military spending highlights a growing prioritization of defense, largely in response to regional instability, terrorism, and border security concerns.

The region doubled its allocations for the security organs, with a 109.7% increase over 13 years. The continued increase in military budgets raises questions about the balance between defense and economic development, as nations face the challenge of maintaining security while ensuring sustainable growth.

According to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which has been tracking global military expenditure for several decades, defense budgets among EAC nations have significantly increased over the past four years, with some countries prioritizing military spending amid growing tensions and insecurity.

Back in 2010-11, the EAC region spent a combined $2.422 billion, which rose to $5.078 billion in 2023. The bloc increased its military expenditure by $2.66 billion between 2010 and 2023.

The SIPRI data for 2021-2023 reveals that Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and South Sudan have all ramped up their military expenditures. Kenya, traditionally the region’s highest military spender, allocated $1.19 billion in 2021, but this figure declined slightly to $999.5 million in 2023.

Uganda, another major spender, recorded $1.07 billion in 2021, though its budget has fluctuated, landing at $976.7 million in 2023. South Sudan, facing persistent internal instability, saw the most dramatic increase in military spending, rising from $213.2 million in 2021 to $1.07 billion in 2023—a more than fivefold increase.

Rwanda, known for its disciplined and highly professional army, has also steadily increased its defense budget from $167.8 million to $178.6 million in the same period.

Military Spending as a Percentage of GDP

Country 2021 2022 2023 Burundi 2.04% 2.60% 3.66% DR Congo 0.54% 0.58% 1.16% Kenya 1.08% 1.01% 0.91% Rwanda 1.51% 1.33% 1.27% South Sudan 2.63% 4.15% 6.26% Tanzania 1.12% 1.14% 1.15% Uganda 2.64% 2.04% 1.98%

South Sudan now leads the region in military spending as a share of GDP, with its budget rising from 2.63% in 2021 to a staggering 6.26% in 2023.

Uganda’s defense spending has slightly declined from 2.64% in 2021 to 1.98% in 2023.

Rwanda, despite its modest budget compared to Kenya and Uganda, maintains a relatively high military spending ratio—1.51% of GDP in 2021, decreasing slightly to 1.27% in 2023. Tanzania’s military budget has remained stable at just over 1.1% of GDP.

Military Spending as a Percentage of Government Budget

Country 2021 2022 2023 Burundi 6.72% 6.70% 10.23% DR Congo 3.43% 3.25% 6.96% Kenya 4.49% 4.43% 4.11% Rwanda 4.79% 4.49% 4.55% Somalia 24.14% 15.79% 19.79% South Sudan 3.43% 5.80% 8.64% Tanzania 6.10% 5.93% 6.03% Uganda 11.54% 9.66% 9.58%

Uganda and Burundi stand out, with Uganda allocating 9.58% of its total government budget to defense in 2023, down from 11.54% in 2021. Rwanda, despite having a lower absolute defense budget, also maintains a relatively high share at 4.55%.

South Sudan, due to its volatile situation, has made a radical shift, raising its defense spending from 3.43% of total government expenditure in 2021 to 8.64% in 2023. This reflects the government’s prioritization of military stability over social development programs.

Security Concerns Driving Military Investments

Several key factors explain the rapid militarization of the EAC region:

Regional Conflicts and Insurgencies

The long-running instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has had a spillover effect on neighboring Rwanda and Uganda. The serious threat posed by militias such as the FDLR (Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda) has forced Rwanda to remain vigilant. The recent conflict in Goma, where the DRC and a large coalition launched an offensive against M23, underscored the growing risk of regional escalation. Kenya and Somalia’s Strategic Military Posture

Kenya continues to play a leading role in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, which justifies its sustained high defense spending. The Kenyan military remains a key contributor to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), engaging in counterterrorism operations along its border. South Sudan’s Fragile Peace

South Sudan’s massive increase in military expenditure is largely due to internal security concerns. The country has been struggling with rebel factions, intercommunal conflicts, and political instability since gaining independence in 2011. The government has prioritized military spending to maintain control and enforce peace agreements.

The Risk of a Regional Arms Race

While militarization is often justified in terms of national security, the increasing defense budgets of EAC nations raise concerns about an arms race.

The rapid accumulation of military assets in South Sudan, Uganda, and the DRC could lead to an escalation of conflicts rather than a deterrence of war.

Furthermore, with some countries prioritizing military spending over essential sectors like healthcare and education, the economic impact of this trend must be scrutinized. The heavy reliance on military solutions rather than diplomatic engagements could further destabilize the region.

In 2010, military spending among East African Community (EAC) nations varied significantly, with South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda leading in defense expenditures.

South Sudan, despite being a newly independent state, allocated $650.9 million, the highest in the region. Kenya followed closely with $622 million, maintaining its historical trend of substantial defense budgets due to its involvement in regional security and counterterrorism efforts.

Uganda, another significant military spender, dedicated $608.7 million to its defense, reflecting its ongoing security operations, including engagements in Somalia under the African Union peacekeeping mission. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spent $183.7 million, while Rwanda, with a more modest military budget, allocated $74.5 million.

Comparing these figures to the latest data from 2024, the region has witnessed a sharp increase in defense spending, reflecting evolving security dynamics.

South Sudan’s defense budget has grown significantly, surpassing $1 billion, fueled by ongoing internal conflicts and efforts to stabilize its fragile political landscape.

Kenya’s military expenditure has remained high, though slightly declining in recent years, as the country continues counterterrorism operations against Al-Shabaab. Uganda’s spending remains substantial but has fluctuated, influenced by regional security concerns, particularly regarding the situation in the DRC.

One of the most notable changes is Rwanda’s steady increase in military investment. While its defense budget was just $74.5 million in 2010, it has now risen to nearly $180 million, reflecting its focus on modernization and preparedness.