UNICEF Not Involved with Congolese Concert in France

UNICEF Rwanda issued the following statement regarding a concert that had been scheduled in Paris to feature top Congolese singer on April 7, 2025;

Statement by UNICEF Rwanda Country Office on the “Solidarite Congo” charity concert

KIGALI, 25 March 2025 – UNICEF Rwanda Country Office confirms that UNICEF is not associated with the planned “Solidarite Congo”’ charity concert. UNICEF will not receive any proceeds from the event and no person associated with UNICEF is part of the concert.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, is a non-political organization whose work strictly adheres to the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence. UNICEF is solely focused on the well-being and rights of children and their families.

The city of Paris authorities also issued a cancellation order for the event citing security concerns. The Rwandan community in France had threatened to protest outside the concert because it was planned to negate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.