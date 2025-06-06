Rwanda’s Universities Undergo Major Reforms: More Benefits for Lecturers, New Funding Model

Kigali — Rwanda’s universities, especially the University of Rwanda (UR), are undergoing major changes aimed at modernizing how they operate, how they are managed, and how they are funded.

Under the new reforms, academic staff at public universities and polytechnics in Rwanda will begin to enjoy a range of professional and personal benefits designed to improve their careers and working conditions. The introduction of well-defined career paths—with transparent promotion criteria—means that lecturers, researchers, and instructors will now have clearer opportunities for advancement, recognition, and growth. For the first time, senior academics will be eligible for sabbatical leave, allowing them to take time off to pursue research or contribute to public service without losing their positions or pay.

At the center of these efforts is a new Prime Ministerial Order published this week in the Official Gazette. It introduces a new way of managing academic staff and builds on a reform journey that began more than a decade ago.

Together with a new financing model that gives UR more freedom to raise its own money, these changes are meant to make Rwanda’s higher education system more professional, more competitive globally, and less dependent on government funding.

From Recovery to Reform: A 17-Year Journey

The current transformation is part of a longer reform process dating back to the 2008 Higher Education Policy. This policy was developed to rebuild Rwanda’s education system after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which had destroyed much of the country’s human capital and infrastructure. It recognized the critical role of higher education in achieving Rwanda’s national plan to become a knowledge-based, middle-income country.

The 2008 policy aimed to align higher education with national development priorities such as economic growth, poverty reduction, regional integration, and global competitiveness. It emphasized the importance of science and technology, accountability, equality, and the fight against genocide ideology.

One of the most transformative steps under this policy occurred in 2013, when all public higher education institutions were merged into a single entity: the University of Rwanda (UR). This move was intended to reduce duplication, better allocate resources, and increase the quality and efficiency of both teaching and research.

UR was restructured into several specialized colleges spread across the country, covering key sectors like agriculture, science and technology, education, and health sciences. This national consolidation laid the groundwork for the reforms currently unfolding.

New Law Brings Order and Opportunity for Lecturers and Researchers

The latest Prime Minister’s Order, gazetted on June 4, 2025, introduces a comprehensive legal framework for public university and polytechnic staff. It creates clear career paths for academic, research, and practical teaching staff, promoting transparency and accountability.

Academic staff can now progress from Tutorial Assistant to Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, and finally Professor. There are parallel tracks for researchers (ending with Research Professor) and practical instructors (ending with Professor of Practice).

This structure mirrors global systems. For instance, universities like Oxford and Melbourne use clearly defined levels that help guide career growth based on teaching quality, research output, and years of service.

Like a professional ladder in law or medicine, this system encourages lecturers to grow and reach full professorships through merit.

The law also includes both vertical promotions, based on qualifications and performance, and horizontal promotions, for recognizing excellence within a level. This dual system gives staff more opportunities to grow, which helps retain talent.

Additionally, sabbatical leave has been introduced for Professors and equivalent ranks. This allows senior academics to take time off for research or public service, similar to what is offered at institutions like Harvard University.

Think of a sabbatical as an academic “fellowship year” to recharge, innovate, and return with greater insights—like a scientist disappearing to write a book or solve a national problem.

Another key feature is the formalization of academic exchange programs, enabling lecturers to work temporarily at other institutions, both locally and internationally. Programs like Erasmus+ in Europe and DAAD fellowships between Africa and Germany show how these exchanges enhance research and teaching quality.

It’s like a lecturer from Rwanda Polytechnic spending a semester teaching at Stellenbosch University, then bringing new techniques and networks back home.

All higher education staff must pursue ongoing professional development; institutions must support this. Imagine every lecturer has access to annual mini-degrees or research grants to sharpen their skills or adopt new teaching tech.

Professors can be retained post-retirement if their service remains valuable to the country. Think of it like a respected surgeon called out of retirement for a critical operation—only here it’s a researcher staying to complete a vital study or train junior staff.

Retired distinguished academics can be awarded the status of Emeritus Professor or Honorary Professor, acknowledging their lifetime contributions. This is academia’s version of a “lifetime achievement award,” honoring those who shaped a university’s legacy.

The change will come at par with top global universities. The Professor Emeritus titles are often given to retired but active professors who continue supervising PhD students or leading projects.

Legal Independence and Better Management

The reform introduces a special statute for academic staff, separating them from the general civil service. This gives universities more flexibility in recruitment, promotion, and evaluation. Countries like France have similar systems, where university staff operate under their own legal frameworks.

Rather than being evaluated like office clerks, academics are assessed on research, peer-reviewed publications, student mentorship, and innovation.

Governance structures have also been strengthened. Academic councils and management boards now have clearer roles in decision-making, helping institutions make faster and more strategic choices.

This is like separating Parliament from Cabinet—academic councils debate what should be taught, while administrative units handle hiring and budgets.

UR’s Big Goal: Financial Self-Reliance

While structural reform is crucial, UR is also focusing on financial independence. The university has set a target to cover 63% of its budget through its own revenue by 2029, reducing dependence on government funding.

Cabinet set in motion the latest changes, spearheaded by the Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente starting September 2022; designing a more sustainable financing model.

UR’s budget has fluctuated in recent years — from Rwf26 billion in 2013, dropping to Rwf13 billion in 2015–2016, and currently standing at Rwf33.8 billion for the 2023–2024 fiscal year. It actually needed at least Rwf 55bn, which is also far much less to cater for the 31,000 student population.

To address this, UR is expanding partnerships with private companies, seeking international research grants, and boosting income through its commercial arm, UR Holding Group. This entity manages over 79 business projects in sectors like health, agriculture, hospitality, and recruitment.

Such models are used globally. For instance, Makerere University in Uganda runs guesthouses and farms, while MIT in the U.S. earns revenue from commercializing research and working with industries.

UR is also aligning its academic programs with job market needs, improving graduate employability and making the university more attractive to investors.

If the current momentum continues, Rwanda’s higher institutions of learning will not only teach and research, but also innovate, produce, and lead.