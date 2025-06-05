Aimable Karasira Defends Himself in Court: “I Was Just Expressing My Views”

Musician and former university lecturer Aimable Karasira appeared before the High Council International Crimes Chamber on Thursday, where he vehemently denied charges of inciting public unrest. It was the latest in many previous sessions.

Karasira argued that the statements cited by prosecutors were misrepresented and said his commentary, mostly made through YouTube interviews, had not provoked any tangible disruption or division among the public.

The charges are based on remarks he made during interviews posted on his YouTube channel. The prosecution accused him of saying that “all high-ranking officers in the Rwandan army are Ugandans” and that the Ndi Umunyarwanda national unity campaign is “a lie.”

Karasira, a former musician and university lecturer in computer science at the University of Rwanda, gained popularity through his YouTube interviews, where he often commented on socio-political issues.

In court, his defense lawyer, Me Bruce Bikotwa, argued that the prosecution misinterpreted Karasira’s words and even accused him of statements he never made.

Bikotwa explained that Karasira actually said the top military officers had once been Rwandans who were made Ugandans, saying: “That’s how we understood it. We could even review the video again for clarity.”

He added: “Even if he had said they were Ugandans—does Rwanda not allow dual nationality? And would that amount to inciting divisions among Rwandans? We believe there’s no issue here.”

Karasira, given the opportunity to speak, clarified:

“If I said that high-ranking military officers in Rwanda are foreigners, that would be criminal because Rwanda is not led by foreigners. But if I said they were Ugandans [in the past], then I have committed no crime.”

Another defense lawyer, Me Félicien Gashema, asked the court if there was any evidence showing that people had turned against the government because of Karasira’s interviews.

He asked, “What tangible consequences arose from Karasira’s interview?”

He pointed out that the videos are still available on YouTube, and if the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) had deemed them harmful or inciting to the public, they would have already been taken down.

He also added: “In 2024, His Excellency the President and the RPF were elected with overwhelming support,” implying that Karasira’s words had no destabilizing effect on the public or the government’s legitimacy.

At the defendant’s request, the court viewed video footage from one of Karasira’s interviews, specifically the part about senior military officers.

Explaining himself, Karasira said: “I didn’t say they are Ugandans. I said Uganda had turned them into Ugandans, even though they were originally Rwandans… I’ve just clarified myself.”

The prosecutor criticized Karasira for not sticking to the charges at hand. He accused him of using divisive language, such as saying “Rwanda is still under bondage” and “They cooked an omelet with us as the sacrifice.”

The prosecutor also cited Karasira’s claim that the current government operates similarly to Habyarimana’s regime—except that the latter did so openly.

Karasira also had to explain remarks attributed to him, in which he allegedly claimed that key government positions go to certain individuals or people from specific regions—and that even the military and Miss Rwanda pageant favor individuals based on height.

In his defense, Karasira admitted making such observations but denied claiming that only tall or short people are selected. “Describing what I see isn’t a crime,” he said.

When the court asked what he meant by the contestants’ height, Karasira cited an example: “The President [Kagame] once met with volunteers, and one of them said to him: ‘I was denied a chance to join the army because I’m short.’ So why isn’t that person in court? How is that divisive?”

The hearing ended there for the day. Karasira is expected to continue his defense against the charges in future sessions.