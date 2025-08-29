Rwanda Sets Strict Rules for Dog Owners

HUYE – In a move to enhance public health and safety, the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) has issued a strict set of regulations for all dog owners across the country.

The directive, announced on February 29, 2025, comes amid increasing reports of dog bites and a rising number of stray dogs in neighborhoods across the country.

The move also addresses a growing phenomenon of pet ownership, particularly in urban regions like Kigali, where more residents are keeping dogs, primarily for security purposes to guard their homes against intruders.

The announcement, signed by Director General Dr. Solange Uwituze, mandates several key measures to prevent dog bites and combat the spread of rabies, a deadly viral disease.

The new rules require that:

All dogs must be registered with local authorities at the village (Umudugudu) level.

with local authorities at the village (Umudugudu) level. Every dog must be vaccinated against rabies annually , a critical step in preventing the transmission of the virus to humans and other animals.

, a critical step in preventing the transmission of the virus to humans and other animals. Dogs in public must be on a leash and under the control of a responsible adult at all times.

and under the control of a responsible adult at all times. Dogs must be muzzled while in public spaces to prevent biting incidents.

The announcement reinforces existing national laws, including Law No. 54/2008 on the prevention of animal diseases and a 2010 Ministerial order. RAB has warned that any person found violating these stipulated rules will face legal consequences.

This proactive campaign underscores the government’s commitment to balancing the popular use of dogs for home security with the crucial need to safeguard all citizens from the dangers of rabies and ensure responsible pet ownership nationwide.