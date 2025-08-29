“Unity Without Prosperity is Not Enough,” Says Kagame to Qatari Delegation

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame met with a delegation from the Qatar Leadership Centre today, where he articulated the two fundamental pillars of Rwanda’s national vision: unity and prosperity.

Addressing the delegation, President Kagame emphasized that the primary objective following the nation’s difficult history was to forge a united national identity. “The vision of a united country… It doesn’t matter whose background or what background people have. You belong to this country,” he stated. The President highlighted the inclusive nature of this vision, extending it even to foreigners who contribute to the nation’s growth by obeying its laws.

Furthermore, President Kagame stressed that national unity alone is insufficient without tangible economic progress for all citizens. “We want our country, our people, to grow and develop the nation,” he said, framing prosperity as the essential second step to ensure that overcoming division translates into leaving poverty behind.

The visiting delegation from the Qatar Leadership Centre has been in Rwanda for the past week, engaging in a series of high-level meetings and institutional tours to gain a deeper understanding of the nation’s governance and development model.

Their itinerary included meetings with key national leaders and visits to various institutions, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

This partnership is of significant strategic importance, as Qatar is a major development partner for Rwanda.

Notably, Qatar has invested heavily in the nation’s flagship infrastructure projects, putting its considerable weight behind the national carrier, RwandAir, and the construction of the transformative Bugesera International Airport.