Rwanda Stocks Activity Gets Past Rwf100 billion

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) closed the month of July on a remarkable high note. The market activities reached new milestones across both public and private sector.

With a surge in fundraising initiatives, deepening investor engagement, and improved secondary market performance, the RSE continues to demonstrate its pivotal role in driving sustainable economic development.

The market mobilized at least Rwf98 billion in the primary market. At the forefront two Treasury bonds were issued and listed on the RSE with a high subscription level of 246% through the regular Treasury bond program.

This significant capital is set to advance key national development goals including capital market deepening while reinforcing investor trust in Rwanda’s sound fiscal policies and stable macroeconomic environment.

Another key highlight was the issuance and listing of the International Finance Corporation’s second tranche under its Medium-Term Note Programme, raising Rwf24 billion. This was also highly subscribed at 171.4% from local investors.

In a groundbreaking move for the private sector and the health industry, Africa Medical Supplier PLC has obtained regulatory clearance to raise Rwf5 billion through the issuance of Rwanda’s first healthcare-dedicated corporate bond. The five-year bond, set at an annual yield of 13.25%, represents a key advancement in leveraging private investment to boost Rwanda’s healthcare capacity and ensure wider availability of critical medical supplies.