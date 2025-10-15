Rwanda Sanctions 25 Individuals on Domestic Terrorism and Terror Financing List

KIGALI — Rwanda’s National Counter Terrorism Committee (NCTC) has officially published the country’s Domestic List of Terrorists and Terrorism Financiers, naming twenty-five individuals accused of involvement in acts of terrorism or in supporting and financing groups that have targeted Rwanda over the years.

The list, approved on October 14, 2025, under the Prime Minister’s Order No. 001/03 of January 22, 2025, spans people living across Africa, Europe, and North America, and marks a major step in the government’s effort to disrupt global networks behind anti-Rwanda armed groups.

The list draws from intelligence reports, court rulings, United Nations findings, and open-source media evidence. Those named are linked to organizations such as the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR), Rwanda National Congress (RNC), Conseil National pour le Renouveau et la Démocratie–Forces de Libération Nationale (CNRD-FLN), and Rally for Unity and Democracy (RUD)-Urunana.

Lt Gen Gaston Iyamuremye (alias Victor Byiringiro or Rumuri)

Born in 1949 in Musanze District, Iyamuremye is identified as the current president of the FDLR, the militia operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwandan authorities accuse him of masterminding and coordinating terrorist activities against Rwanda and of funding them through extortion, illegal taxation, and exploitation of natural resources in the DRC. He has long been sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 1533 and by the United States through Executive Order 13413 of 2013. Intelligence and media reports, as well as his own past declarations, have been cited as supporting evidence of his role.

Maj Gen Pacifique Ntawunguka (alias Omega)

Ntawunguka, born in 1964 in Ngororero District, serves as the commander of the FDLR’s armed wing, Forces Combattantes Abacunguzi (FOCA). He is accused of directing terrorist operations targeting Rwanda and managing illicit financial systems that sustain the group. Like Iyamuremye, he has been sanctioned by both the United Nations and the United States, and intelligence reports describe him as one of the key figures maintaining the FDLR’s operational capacity in Congo.

Col Sylvestre Sebahinzi (alias Zinga Zinga ZZ)

A nephew of former president Juvénal Habyarimana, Sebahinzi was born in 1961 in Nyabihu District and currently lives in Lusaka, Zambia. He is accused of being an active FDLR member and a key mobilizer of financial support for the group across southern Africa. During his time as an FDLR sector commander between 2006 and 2009, he reportedly led attacks and presided over so-called “Kangaroo courts” that executed civilians in eastern Congo.

Maj Alphonse Munyarugendo (alias Monaco Dollar)

Born in 1966 in Ngororero District and residing in Maputo, Mozambique, Munyarugendo is identified as the coordinator of FDLR activities in the Southern African Development Community region. He previously served with the Armée pour la Libération du Rwanda (ALIR), which carried out early attacks on Rwandan territory. Authorities say he oversees fundraising activities in the region to finance ongoing FDLR terrorism.

Faustin Ntirikina (alias Zigabe Pacifique)

Ntirikina, born in 1957 in Ngororero District but now based in Mulhouse, France, holds French nationality. He was found guilty in case No. RP0038/2018/HC/HCI of recruiting Rwandan youth into armed groups including the Forces de Libération Nationale (FLN) and masterminding the October 2019 attack in Kinigi, Musanze District. He is described as a member of RUD-Urunana and as someone who maintains direct contact with FDLR operatives.

Maj Gen Antoine Hakizimana (alias Jeva)

Born in 1971 in Nyamasheke District, Hakizimana resides in Bujumbura, Burundi, where he serves as the CNRD–FLN’s military chief. He is accused of coordinating operations against Rwanda, including the Nyaruguru and Kitabi attacks. Intelligence and court reports attribute to him direct command responsibility for organizing and funding FLN terrorist acts.

Eric Munyemana

A Rwandan-born Belgian citizen from Karongi District, Munyemana, born in 1972, works as a mechanic in Aalst, Flanders. He is said to be the vice president of FLN and the coordinator of its fundraising and terrorism financing activities in Europe, working closely with the group’s military commanders.

Dr Innocent Biruka (alias Mitali)

Biruka, born in 1964 in Huye District and now residing in Mulhouse, France, is the Secretary-General of CNRD–FLN. He was convicted of recruiting youth into terrorist coalitions under the opposition alliance known as P5. Authorities say he has coordinated communication between various terror groups, financed FLN activities, and publicly claimed responsibility for attacks such as the one on Yanze model village in 2018.

Gen Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa

A former Rwandan army officer born in 1958 in Rukungiri, Uganda, Kayumba Nyamwasa lives in Pretoria, South Africa, where he holds refugee status. He is one of the founding members of the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and is accused of organizing grenade attacks in Kigali between 2010 and 2013. Court cases have cited him as the architect of RNC’s armed wing, and the United Nations Group of Experts has linked him to coordination efforts with the FDLR in destabilizing Rwanda.

Dr Emmanuel Hakizimana

Born in 1963 in Gisagara District, Dr Hakizimana resides in Montreal, Canada, where he co-founded the RNC and serves as a key fundraiser for the group. He has also been associated with the Mouvement Rwandais pour le Changement Démocratique (MRCD) and is accused of using online platforms to recruit and finance terror networks.

Abdulkarim Ali Nyarwaya (alias Dick Nyarwaya)

Nyarwaya, born in 1968 in Jinja, Uganda, and now a British national living in London, is identified as a member of the P5 coalition. Authorities accuse him of mobilizing and managing funds to support anti-Rwanda terrorism and of maintaining close ties with Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Maj Robert Higiro (alias Gasisi)

A former officer born in 1970 in Uganda, Higiro resides in Nairobi, Kenya, where he is said to coordinate RNC activities and fundraising efforts. He is also accused of recruiting and training operatives for the P5 coalition and of maintaining close collaboration with Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Frank Ntwali

Born in 1977 in Kampala, Uganda, and now living in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ntwali is described as RNC’s representative in southern Africa. He reportedly oversaw recruitment, fundraising, and coordination between RNC and FDLR, serving as a liaison between the two groups.

Ignace Rusagara

Rusagara, born in 1986 in Uganda and currently residing in Maine, USA, serves as the spokesperson for RNC. He is accused of promoting the FDLR’s objectives, justifying its violent actions, and using radical rhetoric to incite hostility toward Rwanda.

Jean Paul Turayishimiye

A former soldier born in 1972 in Rutshuru, DRC, Turayishimiye lives in Washington, D.C., where he works as a court interpreter. He is alleged to have been among the founders of RNC and to have organized and financed terror activities under the Rwanda Alliance for Change. Through his online platform East African Daily, he is accused of spreading propaganda encouraging violence against the Rwandan government.

Gaspard Musabyimana

Born in 1955 in Burera District and now based in Brussels, Belgium, Musabyimana operates the online outlets musabyimana.net and Radio Inkingi. He is accused of financing and promoting terrorist activities of the P5 coalition and the FDLR through propaganda that fuels ethnic hatred and incites violence.

Placide Kayumba

A native of Gisagara District born in 1981 and residing in Namur, Belgium, Placide Kayumba is accused of linking FDU-Inkingi operations to the FDLR network and of helping to finance joint terrorist activities under the P5 framework.

Augustin Munyaneza

Munyaneza, born in 1963 in Muhanga District and now living in Brussels, Belgium, works as a taxi driver. He is said to be a member of FDU-Inkingi and a known sympathizer of both FDLR and P5 groups, coordinating fundraising activities in Europe.

Michel Niyibizi

A teacher living in Tournai, Belgium, Niyibizi was born in 1956 in Ngororero District. He is described as a key fundraiser for both FDLR and P5 and is accused of participating in planning and sanctioning attacks against Rwanda.

Jonathan Musonera

Born in 1964 in Nyanza District and residing in London, Musonera is accused of mobilizing funds for the so-called NEW-RNC and of using public platforms to advocate and incite terrorism against Rwanda. Authorities also accuse him of expressing support for FDLR operations.

Dr Theogene Rudasingwa

Rudasingwa, a former Rwandan ambassador to the United States, was born in 1961 in Ngoma District and currently lives in Washington, D.C. He is one of the founding members of RNC and is accused of orchestrating grenade attacks in Kigali between 2010 and 2013. He allegedly initiated the RNC–FDLR collaboration in 2013, promoting and defending FDLR’s military actions.

Maj Jacques Kanyamibwa

Kanyamibwa, born in 1957 in Karongi District and residing in Toulouse, France, is accused of mobilizing funds for terrorism and of participating in the planning of the 2019 RUD-Urunana attack in Kinigi. He is also said to have overseen online recruitment and training for militant activities.

Thomas Nahimana

Born in 1971 in Rusizi District and living in Le Havre, France, Nahimana is the president of the Ishema Party. He is accused of coordinating terrorist groups and using his online channel Isi n’Ijuru TV to incite hatred and promote attacks against the Rwandan state, working in collaboration with FDLR leaders.

Christine Coleman Uwizera

Uwizera, born in 1972 in Gakenke District and now a U.S. citizen based in Denver, Colorado, is a pastor accused of supporting FLN and promoting incitement to commit terror acts against Rwanda through her social media account @SOS_Rwanda. Investigators say she maintains contact with multiple extremist groups, including FDLR, P5, and FLN.

Sylvestre Nduwayezu (alias Jet Lee)

The final name on the list, Nduwayezu, was born in 1972 in Musanze District and lives in Kampala, Uganda. He is accused of helping plan and coordinate attacks targeting Rwanda, of recruiting members within the region, and of financing operations by purchasing weapons for groups such as P5 and RUD-Urunana.

A Global Web of Anti-Rwanda Militancy

According to the National Counter Terrorism Committee, all twenty-five individuals listed face travel bans, asset freezes, and restrictions within Rwanda’s jurisdiction. The government stresses that these measures are preventive and targeted, and that anyone wishing to appeal or seek delisting can do so through procedures established in the Prime Minister’s Order.

This is the most extensive domestic designation Rwanda has ever issued — mapping a network of individuals spread from the forests of eastern Congo to cities like Brussels, Paris, London, and Washington. Officials say the list sends a clear message that Rwanda will pursue the financing and organization of terrorism wherever it originates.