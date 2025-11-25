East African Court Stops Swearing-In of Somalia’s New EALA Members

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has stopped the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) from swearing in nine people chosen to represent Somalia, saying their election is under dispute.

The Court, based in Arusha, made the decision on 21 November 2024 after three Somali applicants complained that the October 2025 elections were not fair, transparent, or competitive.

The petitioners said the voting was controlled by the ruling party and powerful sub-clans, which goes against the democratic rules of the East African Community (EAC).

The judges agreed that the complaint raises serious questions that must be fully investigated. They said the nominees have not yet taken their oath, so the Court has the power to stop the process before they officially become members of EALA.

The Court also said that allowing the nine to be sworn in before the case is heard could cause harm that cannot be reversed later.

Once they take office, the Court would no longer have authority to overturn the results. It added that EALA has already been working without Somalia’s representatives since March 2024, so delaying the swearing-in will not affect the Assembly’s work.

Because of this, the judges ordered EALA not to recognize, swear in, seat, or treat the nine nominees as valid members until the main case is decided. They also blocked EALA from issuing any official communication confirming them.

The Court wants the case to be heard quickly and has instructed its Registrar to schedule the hearing as soon as possible.

The ruling shows the Court’s commitment to making sure EALA members are chosen in a fair and democratic way, as required by the EAC Treaty.

