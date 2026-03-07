Condemnation of Rwanda Over DRC Conflict is Badge of Honor For Our Security Forces – Kagame

President Paul Kagame on Friday criticized what he described as selective pressure from the international community in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging foreign governments and organizations to hold all parties to the same standards rather than placing blame primarily on Rwanda.

Addressing ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of international organizations in Kigali, Kagame said Rwanda has repeatedly raised concerns about the underlying causes of the conflict but that those issues are often overlooked in favor of short-term political responses.

“We have consistently raised these issues in any relevant forum and directly to many of you here,” Kagame told the diplomatic audience. “But each time, the root causes and structural drivers of this conflict are dismissed in favor of short-term measures and interests.”

Kagame said Rwanda is frequently blamed for developments in eastern Congo while other actors involved in the conflict face little scrutiny. He warned that such an approach risks encouraging further instability.

“This selective pressure has only emboldened the Congolese government and all its affiliated genocidal elements to resume military action,” he said.

The Head of State did not ask international partners to agree with every decision his government has taken, but said fairness and consistency should guide international responses.

“I’m not asking you to agree with every decision that Rwanda has made,” Kagame said. “But we do ask that you hold all parties to the same standard.”

He also criticized narratives that present the conflict in simplified terms, saying recent developments have often been portrayed without sufficient attention to the events leading up to them.

According to Kagame, Rwanda had repeatedly warned about escalating military preparations in eastern Congo before violence intensified in some areas.

“Rwanda has raised the alarm for months,” he said, adding that the aftermath was later presented as “a single-point narrative detached from the reality on the ground.”

Kagame said that approach has led to blame being placed “exclusively on Rwanda,” while ignoring actions by other actors involved in the conflict.

The president also pointed to the presence of foreign forces and militias operating alongside Congolese government troops in eastern Congo, saying their activities have further complicated the security situation.

At one point in the speech, Kagame said Rwanda’s security forces should take pride in defending the country even in the face of international criticism.

“Any condemnation that comes, by the way, is a badge of honor for our security forces,” he said.

Kagame emphasized that Rwanda’s policies are driven by the need to protect its citizens and prevent threats from reaching its borders.

He said Rwanda’s experience and history require the country to remain vigilant against armed groups and extremist ideologies that could destabilize the region.

Despite his criticism of international responses, Kagame told diplomats that Rwanda remains committed to constructive engagement and long-standing partnerships with countries and international organizations.

Many of those partnerships, he said, have helped Rwanda rebuild and develop over the past three decades.

“Our collaboration and friendship have been vital to Rwanda’s revival and development,” Kagame said.

But he warned that addressing the crisis in eastern Congo will require a more balanced and realistic assessment of the conflict and the responsibilities of all parties involved.

Without that, he suggested, efforts to resolve the crisis risk remaining ineffective.

