CPF Group Launches in Rwanda with $20M Investment to Transform Capital Markets

Kenya-based financial services firm CPF Group has officially opened its Rwanda office with an initial investment of $20 million, as part of its ambitious expansion plans to improve access to finance and capital markets for Rwandans and the wider region.

With a portfolio of over $3 billion, Rwanda becomes the first country in CPF Group’s expansion strategy. The firm also plans to open offices in Uganda next month and expand into other markets in the Horn of Africa. CPF Group was established in Kenya in 1929.

Over the years, CPF Group has grown into a regional conglomerate offering a comprehensive range of services, including retirement benefits schemes administration, trust fund services, archival services, wealth management, training, and management consulting.

The launch ceremony, held this Friday in Kigali, was attended by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Yusuf Murangwa; senior executives from CPF Group; Kenya’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Jeannet Mwawasi; private sector representatives; and other invited guests.

The launch formally established the presence of CPF Capital & Advisory, Rukisha Solutions, and CPF Financial Services in the Rwandan market, positioning CPF Group as a long-term institutional partner in capital markets development, structured finance, and technology-enabled financial solutions.

Dr. Hosea Kili, the Group Managing Director and CEO of CPF Group, emphasized the strategic significance of the expansion.

“Our presence in Rwanda reflects a deliberate regional growth strategy. Rwanda has built one of Africa’s most stable and forward-looking financial ecosystems. We are here to mobilize capital responsibly, structure transformative transactions, and support institutions with governance-led, execution-focused advisory solutions aligned with national development priorities.”

Maurice Nduranu, Chairperson of the Group, underscored the governance foundations underpinning the expansion decision and explained why Rwanda was chosen as the company’s first destination for expanding its financial expertise, which has largely been focused in Kenya for more than 95 years.

“The decision to establish operations in Rwanda was influenced by the country’s good governance, strong regulatory framework in the financial sector, and commitment to building sustainable partnerships.”

According to Nduranu, Rwanda’s investor-friendly environment—particularly the efficiency in obtaining business permits and the effectiveness of the private sector ecosystem—also played a major role in the decision.

“CPF’s entry into Rwanda is anchored in institutional discipline, regulatory alignment, and long-term partnership. As a Board, we view this expansion not as a transactional move, but as an intergenerational commitment to building resilient financial infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic growth within Rwanda and across the region,” Nduranu said.

Ambassador Jeannet Mwawasi, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, highlighted the broader economic and diplomatic significance of the launch.

“The establishment of CPF Group in Rwanda represents the strengthening of economic ties between Kenya and Rwanda and demonstrates the confidence Kenyan institutions have in Rwanda’s regulatory environment and growth trajectory.

This investment reflects the shared ambition of our nations to deepen capital markets integration and accelerate sustainable regional development.”

CPF Capital & Advisory Rwanda will focus on capital markets advisory and transaction structuring, infrastructure and structured finance advisory, alternative investments and institutional portfolio solutions, and cross-border capital mobilization.

Finance Minister Yusuf Murangwa said the entry of CPF Group represents an important opportunity for investors in Rwanda.

“When financing is available, particularly for large projects with longer repayment periods, it enables private investors to undertake initiatives that create jobs,” Murangwa said.

He noted that such investments can stimulate industrial growth, introduce new products and services to the market, and ultimately improve the livelihoods of citizens.

Private sector players say the entry of the investment firm comes at a critical time, as many investors have struggled to access large-scale financing needed to implement major projects.

Jean Malic Kalima, an investor in the mining and health sectors, said the new institution could help bridge that gap by providing long-term capital for both private and public investments.

“The arrival of this institution in Rwanda will support local investors and even the government, because it can help finance large companies or major government projects that require substantial funding repayable over a longer period,” Kalima said.

He noted that while Rwanda has made significant progress in strengthening its financial sector, particularly through commercial banks, the country has had limited investment institutions capable of financing large projects over extended repayment periods.

“In Rwanda we have spent years strengthening financial institutions, especially commercial banks, but what we really needed were more investment institutions operating at the banking level. Until now, BRD was largely the only one in that space,” he said.

“This new institution will therefore help address that gap, especially for investors with large projects that require significant financing and longer repayment timelines.”

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today