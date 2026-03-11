DR Congo Drone Strike on Goma Kills Three Foreign Nationals

GOMA — A drone strike attributed to DR government forces hit a residential neighborhood in this rebel-held city early Wednesday, killing several people, including foreign nationals, and raising fears of renewed escalation of the conflict.

The attack struck the home of a Belgian businessman and a Toyota agent, in the upscale Himbi district at about 4 a.m. local time, according to local journalists. The neighborhood lies in Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, which has been under the control of the M23 rebel group since its dramatic capture in January 2025. It neighbors Rubavu District, on Rwanda’s side.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a multistory building as thick smoke rose into the night sky and residents scrambled amid the debris. One drone reportedly landed harmlessly in nearby Lake Kivu, while another struck a residential complex housing international aid workers.

Among the dead was Karine Buisset, a French citizen employed by UNICEF, who colleagues described as a dedicated humanitarian working on child protection programs in the region.

Another victim was identified as a staff member of the United Nations, though details about their nationality were not immediately clear. A third casualty was reported but had not yet been identified.

The strike also caused significant property damage, including near the house said to belong to Olive Lembe Kabila, the wife of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila.

The AFC-M23 movement — has condemned the strike, calling it a “terrorist act” by the government in Kinshasa and accusing President Félix Tshisekedi of undermining fragile ceasefire efforts.

“The Kinshasa regime has deliberately flouted the ceasefire and imposed a total war,” said Lawrence Kanyuka, an M23 spokesman, in a statement posted online.

Rebel leaders suggested the strike may have targeted senior figures within the movement, including Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, or Sultani Makenga.

The strike comes amid a growing reliance on drone warfare in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where both sides increasingly use unmanned aerial vehicles in a conflict that has displaced millions and drawn in regional powers.

Last month, government drones killed Willy Ngoma, a prominent M23 spokesman, in a strike near the mining town of Rubaya, prompting retaliatory attacks and straining a ceasefire mediated by Qatar.

A City Under Rebel Rule

Goma’s fall to the M23 in late January 2025 marked a turning point in the rebellion. The rebel group seized the city after a rapid offensive that overwhelmed Congolese forces, local militias, United Nations peacekeepers, and SADC forces.

Residents say life under M23 administration has brought stability.

Wednesday’s strike follows a pattern of tit-for-tat drone attacks across eastern Congo. Rebels have targeted government infrastructure, including airports in Kisangani, while government forces have struck rebel-held areas.

The growing use of drones — often supplied by foreign allies — has transformed the battlefield and increased the vulnerability of urban centers like Goma.

International aid groups expressed alarm at the apparent targeting of civilian areas.

Despite repeated ceasefire efforts brokered by countries including Angola and Qatar, fighting has continued across large swaths of eastern Congo.

With M23 forces still controlling significant territory and government troops regrouping roughly 20 kilometers from Goma, analysts warn that the latest strike could signal a new and more dangerous phase in the conflict.

For residents of Goma, caught in the government reprisals, the attack was a stark reminder of their vulnerability.

One local resident captured the mood of many in the city: “It is clear that Tshisekedi does not want peace — he wants war.”

