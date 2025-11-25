French-speaking community commits to gender equality in Kigali Appeal

The 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF46) closed in Kigali with ministers adopting the Kigali Appeal, emphasizing a strong declaration and reaffirming the French-speaking community’s commitment to gender equality.

Themed “30 years after Beijing: the contribution of women in the Francophone space,” the appeal released by OIF on November 25, 2025, carries key points of the appeal (Call).

In their resolve, ministers agreed on a central message affirming that equality between women and men is essential for the progress needed in this century and the reaffirmation of gender equality as the foundation of peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

“Equality between women and men is a sine qua non condition for achieving peace and democratic goals.”

Call for full and equal participation of women in public life and decision-making: “Ensure women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in all areas and at all levels.”

Priority to women’s contribution to peace and security: “Women’s participation at all stages of peace processes is essential for promoting peace.”

Commitment to fight against girls’ school dropout and gender stereotypes: “Strengthen efforts against all causes of girls dropping out of school and combat gender-based stereotypes.”

Promotion of women’s economic empowerment and access to financing and opportunities: “Remove structural barriers to women’s entrepreneurship and ensure the right to decent work and equal pay.”

Securing and ensuring inclusion in the digital space: “Integrate the prevention and elimination of gender-based violence facilitated by technology.”

Collective mobilization by 2030: “Achieve effective equality between women and men in the Francophone world by 2030.”

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today