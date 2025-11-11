Supporting Young Women to Lead Africa’s Next Chapter

When people talk about careers, they often describe them as ladders: climb one rung at a time, and eventually you will reach the top. But for many young women, the rungs are uneven, the rules are unclear, and sometimes, the ladder leans against the wrong wall.

Across Africa, UNDP shows that women still hold only 21% of top decision-making positions in public administration. At the same time, McKinsey’s studies prove that companies with diverse leadership are 39% more likely to outperform their peers. The world is changing quickly, and it’s becoming clear: empowering women isn’t just good for women, it makes excellent business sense too! Empowered women strengthen teams, institutions, and economies.

To grow this potential, I believe, we must start looking to the next generation – young women in the workplace. They represent Africa’s untapped leadership potential. With the continent’s youth population expected to double by 2050, empowering them is not just a question of fairness; it is an economic imperative.

Yet, for many young professionals, the path upward remains uncertain. The steps aren’t always clear, the rules are rarely written down, and the climb often feels steeper for reasons that have nothing to do with their talent. Too often, young professionals, especially young women, are told to wait their turn. To gain more experience and “prove” themselves before leading. Along the climb, many battle self-doubt and imposter syndrome, questioning whether they truly belong, even when they have earned their place. That’s why we can’t just “climb.”

The new generation of leaders should draw wisdom from those who came before us, but we must also have the courage to design careers that work for us. And we must do so intentionally, boldly, and with purpose.

Rethinking the career ladder

From my perspective, leadership is not just about a title; it is a mindset.

When I reflect on my journey at One Acre Fund, which began four years ago as an intern, I see how much I have grown into a more confident and capable professional, thanks to the organization’s structured learning and consistent coaching. That foundation prepared me for my next step: transitioning into our Rwanda CEO’s office, where I now support senior leaders by anticipating needs, managing priorities, and coordinating communications.

When young people feel trusted and supported, they take ownership, innovate, and contribute more meaningfully. And when women have equal access to opportunities, the organization can innovate more effectively by incorporating diverse perspectives, thereby improving service to smallholder farmers, majority of whom are women.

When I think of my own journey and from watching other women grow, a few lessons stand out:

Define success for yourself. For some women, success means leading a team. For others, it’s becoming an industry expert, or finding a work-life balance, or becoming a pioneer in their field. What matters most is that you decide what matters to you and align with that.

Focus on skills, not just titles. Titles can change overnight. But skills travel with you wherever you go. Seek out projects, trainings, or stretch opportunities that build your toolbox.

Seek mentors and sponsors. A mentor gives you advice. A sponsor opens doors and puts your name forward. We need both. Mentorship has been especially transformative for me. It inspired me to co-create the One Acre Fund Women in Leadership Mentorship Program, which connects mentors and mentees, providing young women with a space to ask questions, gain perspective, and grow into their full potential.

Lift others as you grow. Helping other young women creates space for your own growth too. I have discovered new strengths in myself by mentoring and supporting others.

Stay resilient and curious. I used to be told, “You don’t have enough experience.” Instead of letting that discourage me, I asked questions, took courses, and built the experience I was missing.

Designing a career that works for you is not about waiting for perfect conditions. It is about starting where you are, defining what matters, seeking knowledge, and creating your own path even when the trail is not yet visible.

A journey still in progress

Young people are not the leaders of tomorrow; they are leading today. What they need is space, mentorship, and the right environment to grow.

I have learned to live by the words of a mentor: “Never arrive.” Growth isn’t about arriving at one point and stopping. It’s about constant pursuit, stretching yourself, hitting one goal then asking, “What’s next?”

But this work cannot rest on young women alone. We need organizations like One Acre Fund that continue to create pathways for young leaders by investing in mentorship, inclusive policies, and fair opportunity. Governments and development partners must continue to champion programs that build skills, expand access to leadership, and dismantle the barriers that still hold women back.

As a young professional, I am still learning, still growing, and still pursuing the highest version of myself. But I have learned this much: when young women design their own careers, they are not only shaping their futures; they are reshaping the future of work itself.

Bio:

The writer, Ms. Ange Benimana Ishimwe, is the Executive Assistant to the CEO at One Acre Fund Rwanda and chairs the organization’s Women in Leadership Group. She focuses on leadership growth, organizational effectiveness, and women’s empowerment.