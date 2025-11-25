Touadéra Seeks Rwanda’s Continued Support as CAR Prepares for Elections

Kigali, Rwanda — Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra met with President Paul Kagame in Kigali on Monday to discuss security matters ahead of CAR’s December 28 general elections and to reaffirm the strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations.**

President Touadéra, who arrived in Kigali for a working visit, held high-level talks with President Kagame centered on regional stability, ongoing peace-support operations, and Rwanda’s continued role in strengthening security institutions in the Central African Republic.

The meeting comes at a pivotal time for the Central African Republic, which is preparing for national elections amid efforts to consolidate peace after years of instability.

Rwanda is one of CAR’s most reliable partners, having deployed troops under bilateral arrangements and the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, to help protect key installations, bolster security, and support state authority.

Speaking after the discussions, President Touadéra highlighted the depth of cooperation between Bangui and Kigali.

“Rwanda’s support and growing investments in CAR reflect this strong partnership,” he said, noting that Rwanda’s contributions have been instrumental in enhancing security and fostering economic resilience.

Beyond security, the two leaders also reviewed progress in areas of governance, trade, and investment. Rwanda has, in recent years, expanded its footprint in CAR through infrastructure development, mining sector management support, and technical cooperation programs.

The visit underscores the continued strengthening of Rwanda–CAR relations, built on mutual commitment to stability, economic development, and long-term collaboration across multiple sectors.

