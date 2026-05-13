French President Macron Warns Against Isolating Rwanda Over DR Congo Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron has cautioned against efforts to isolate Rwanda over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), arguing that such a move could undermine ongoing regional and international efforts to restore peace.

Macron made the remarks on Monday in Nairobi after the Africa Forward Summit, a high-level forum that brought together African and French leaders, policymakers and business executives to discuss new partnerships focused on investment, innovation and sustainable development.

The summit, held under the theme of strengthening partnerships between Africa and France, comes as African countries seek to mobilize more domestic resources, attract private capital and secure fairer terms in the global financial system.

Responding to questions from journalists about why France and the European Union have not imposed sanctions on Rwanda, as the United States has done, Macron said Paris favors continued dialogue rather than punitive measures.

“If everyone rushes to isolate Rwanda because the United States has done so, the chances of encouraging Rwanda to adopt a cooperative approach would be significantly reduced,” Macron said.

France Backs Dialogue-Based Approach

Macron said France supports a strategy centered on negotiations involving all parties to the conflict.

“We support an approach aimed at sustaining dialogue with all stakeholders, based on a few simple principles,” he said.

First, he said, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected, which includes the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Congolese territory.

“And it is not only Rwandan forces that are present in Congo,” Macron noted.

Second, he called for the resumption of political dialogue between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group.

Third, he said the Congolese state must regain effective control over eastern DRC, including through efforts to dismantle the FDLR, a militia composed in part of individuals linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Fourth, Macron said regional countries should strengthen cooperation to combat armed groups and terrorist organizations operating in eastern Congo and across the Great Lakes region.

US Has to Focus on Reducing Tensions

Asked whether U.S. sanctions had complicated peace efforts, Macron said Washington’s engagement should be viewed positively, but stressed that all international actors should prioritize de-escalation and dialogue.

“The fact that the United States is involved in this issue is a very good thing,” he said. “But we must return to the fundamental principles: reducing tensions and bringing leaders and mediators back to the negotiating table.”

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwandan military officials and other individuals accused of contributing to instability in eastern Congo.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting M23, saying its security concerns are driven by the continued presence of the FDLR, which it considers a direct threat to Rwanda’s national security.

Regional Leaders Must Be Involved

Macron underscored the importance of direct talks between President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, while calling for broader participation by neighboring countries, including Uganda and Burundi.

He said the discussions should also address the illicit exploitation of natural resources, which continues to fuel conflict in eastern Congo.

“There must be constructive and respectful dialogue between President Paul Kagame and President Félix Tshisekedi so that this work can continue and all mediation efforts can be brought back to the table,” Macron said.

Multiple mediation initiatives led by Angola, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community have sought to broker a political solution to the crisis, which has displaced millions of people and heightened insecurity across the Great Lakes region.

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