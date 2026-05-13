Rwanda Welcomes African Leaders, Business Executives for 2026 Africa CEO Forum

KIGALI – Rwanda has been receiving Heads of State, senior government officials, chief executives and investors from across Africa and beyond for the 2026 Africa CEO Forum, which opens today, Thursday, May 14, at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The two-day summit is expected to bring together more than 2,500 participants, including presidents, prime ministers, CEOs of leading companies, financiers and development partners, for discussions on how to accelerate investment and position Africa as a stronger force in the global economy.

Hosted by Jeune Afrique Media Group in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Africa CEO Forum is widely regarded as the continent’s leading platform for dialogue between governments and the private sector.

This is the third time Rwanda is hosting the event, after successfully organizing previous editions in 2019 and 2024.

The 2026 forum comes at a time when African countries are intensifying efforts to mobilise domestic resources, attract long-term investment and take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Heads of State Arrive in Kigali

Several African leaders arrived in Kigali on Wednesday ahead of the opening session.

Among them is Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is making his first official visit to Rwanda since assuming office in May 2023. Tinubu leads Africa’s most populous country and one of the continent’s largest economies, making his presence particularly significant for discussions on trade, investment and regional integration.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is also attending. As Chairperson of the African Union in 2024, Ghazouani played an important role in advancing continental priorities, including peace, infrastructure and economic integration.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, who took office earlier this year, is attending one of his first major continental business summits as head of state. His participation highlights Mozambique’s growing interest in attracting investment in natural gas, agriculture and infrastructure.

Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya is also in Kigali. Since taking power in 2021, Doumbouya has positioned Guinea as a key source of strategic minerals, particularly bauxite and iron ore, while pursuing economic reforms aimed at increasing value addition.

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is also among those that arrived to join the summit. Since assuming office in 2023, he has sought to diversify Gabon’s economy beyond oil and strengthen governance and investor confidence.

Côte d’Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé is representing one of West Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

More Heads of State, global business leaders and chief executives were still arriving in Kigali by the time this story was filed.

The leaders will join President Paul Kagame, who has long championed private sector-led development and African economic integration.

Kagame Hosts Tinubu, Reaffirms Rwanda–Nigeria Ties

On Wednesday afternoon, President Kagame received President Tinubu at Urugwiro Village for talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders discussed expanding collaboration in trade, energy, security and defence, as well as ways to create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Following the meeting, Tinubu thanked President Kagame for the warm welcome and the productive discussions aimed at deepening the longstanding and excellent relations between Rwanda and Nigeria.

He said both countries share a common understanding of what Africa needs most at this stage of its development.

According to Tinubu, the continent must increase trade among African countries, speed up the movement of goods across borders and improve market integration so that African businesses can compete more effectively.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing talks with RwandAir on a possible flat-rate cargo arrangement that would enable Nigerian traders to transport goods more efficiently and reliably across Africa.

As strong supporters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Rwanda and Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to advancing digital trade, expanding market access and removing barriers that continue to hinder commerce on the continent.

Tinubu also announced that Nigeria will host the AfCFTA Council of Ministers and the Digital Trade Forum in June 2026.

In addition, Nigeria is preparing to host the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) and Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) from November 5 to 11, 2026, events expected to showcase Africa’s trade and creative industries to the world.

Kagame Meets International Investors

Ahead of the forum, President Kagame also received a delegation of investors led by Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman and CEO of Egypt-based Elsewedy Electric, and Hossam El Shaer, Chairman of Sunrise Resorts & Cruises and Madaar.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand investment in Rwanda, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and tourism.

Elsewedy Electric is one of Africa’s leading energy and infrastructure companies, while Sunrise Resorts & Cruises and Madaar are major players in hospitality, tourism and real estate development.

Platform for Investment and Partnerships

Launched in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has evolved into one of the continent’s most influential economic gatherings.

It provides a platform for governments and private sector leaders to debate policy reforms, sign investment agreements and explore practical solutions to Africa’s development challenges.

This year’s agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence, industrialisation, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, climate finance, healthcare and youth employment.

For Rwanda, hosting the forum once again reinforces its reputation as a stable and business-friendly destination and a strategic hub for investment and high-level dialogue on Africa’s future.

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