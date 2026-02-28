At ‘Umuganda’ National Cleaning Day, Rwanda’s Premier Issues Urgent Health Warning Over Toxic Illicit Alcohol

On the last Saturday of February, as they do every month, millions of Rwandans across the country paused their daily business to participate in Umuganda.

This unique national tradition—translated from Kinyarwanda as “coming together in common purpose”—is the engine behind Rwanda’s reputation as one of the cleanest and most organized nations in Africa.

This month, Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva joined residents in Kigali’s Kicukiro District to lead critical infrastructure works while addressing a pressing national safety crisis: the rise of toxic, illicit alcohol.

The “Ibyuma” Crisis

Standing amidst a nine-hectare site near Karambi Forest, where residents had just completed a one-kilometer drainage channel, Prime Minister Nsengiyumva transitioned from physical labor to a stern public health address.

He issued an urgent warning against “Ibyuma”—deadly, substandard alcoholic beverages often spiked with methanol. The Prime Minister revealed a heartbreaking toll: more than 25 deaths in a single week and hundreds of hospitalizations.

“Some licensed producers have betrayed the public trust, using industrial chemicals to maximize profit,” the Prime Minister stated. “This is not just a health issue; it is a threat to our national dignity and development. We cannot allow our progress to be undermined by such reckless disregard for life.”

Preparing for the Rains

The timing of this month’s Umuganda is strategic. With the “long rains” expected between March and May 2026, the focus in Kicukiro was on climate resilience.

Residents and officials worked side-by-side to construct stone-lined drainage systems designed to prevent urban flash flooding, while simultaneously digging anti-erosion trenches to protect Rwanda’s iconic hilly terrain from critical soil loss. These efforts further included rehabilitating local ecosystems to ensure sustainable water management ahead of the heavy rains.

By combining this direct environmental action with high-level policy warnings, the event underscored the dual nature of Umuganda: it is a day for sweat and shovels, but also a vital moment for the nation to calibrate its moral and social compass.

