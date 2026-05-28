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In Photos: What you Probably Missed as Rwanda Police Marked its 25th Anniversary

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

Guests and families arrive at the Gishari Police Training School in Rwamagana district.

GISHARI — The Rwanda National Police (RNP) marked a major milestone yesterday as 436 newly commissioned officers officially joined the force at the Gishari Police Training School in Rwamagana District. The colorful event was doubly historic, as it also celebrated the institution’s 25th anniversary.

The ceremony brought together senior security leadership, graduating officer cadets, and hundreds of proud families to reflect on a quarter-century of policing reform and service to the nation.

Alongside the new commissions, the event also saw junior officer cohorts complete their training and transition into active service, highlighting the country’s continued investment in building a modern, professional, and community-focused police force. Photos by Rwibutso Jean D’amour and Yusuf Hope Murego.

Relatives and invited guests make their way into the ceremony grounds as Rwanda National Police officially welcomes a new cohort of officers into active service.

Women police officers during a parade.

Senior Rwanda National Police officers attend the commissioning ceremony in Gishari.

Guests follow proceedings during the national ceremony celebrating the Rwanda National Police silver jubilee.

Invited dignitaries and community representatives gather at the Gishari event to witness the graduation and commissioning of Rwanda National Police officers.

Attendees at the venue ahead of the official commissioning ceremony held in Gishari, Rwamagana district.

Community leaders and invited guests attend the event commemorating 25 years of the Rwanda National Police.

A Rwanda National Police officer attends the ceremony in Gishari where new junior officers completed their training and officially joined the force.

Families and invited guests listen attentively during the ceremony celebrating the continued growth and professionalism of the Rwanda National Police.

Guests and family members of graduating officers attend the commissioning ceremony in Gishari.

Attendees arrive at the ceremony venue as Rwanda National Police marks 25 years since its establishment.

Guests arrive at the ceremony grounds after attending the commissioning event for newly graduated Rwanda National Police officers in Gishari.

Rwanda National Police personnel and invited guests attend the commissioning ceremony held in Rwamagana district.

Hundreds of attendees gather at the Gishari Police Training School during the commissioning ceremony celebrating 25 years of Rwanda National Police service.

Senior Rwanda National Police officers take part in the commissioning ceremony of newly graduated officers in Gishari.

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