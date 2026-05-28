In Photos: What you Probably Missed as Rwanda Police Marked its 25th Anniversary

GISHARI — The Rwanda National Police (RNP) marked a major milestone yesterday as 436 newly commissioned officers officially joined the force at the Gishari Police Training School in Rwamagana District. The colorful event was doubly historic, as it also celebrated the institution’s 25th anniversary.

The ceremony brought together senior security leadership, graduating officer cadets, and hundreds of proud families to reflect on a quarter-century of policing reform and service to the nation.

Alongside the new commissions, the event also saw junior officer cohorts complete their training and transition into active service, highlighting the country’s continued investment in building a modern, professional, and community-focused police force. Photos by Rwibutso Jean D’amour and Yusuf Hope Murego.

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