Angola’s Petro de Luanda Cruise past Al Ahly Libya to Reach Another BAL Final

KIGALI – Petro de Luanda once again showed why they remain the gold standard of African club basketball after overcoming a fearless Al Ahly Libya side 94-88 in a gripping BAL semifinal at BK Arena on Thursday night.

For long stretches, the game felt as though the Angolan giants were standing on the edge of elimination. Al Ahly Libya controlled possession, dictated tempo, and carried the confidence of a team convinced an upset was within reach.

But when the semifinal entered its defining moments, Petro’s championship experience surfaced once again. The most successful side in BAL history refused to panic.

Instead, the 2004 champions responded with the calmness, depth, and precision that turned them into one of Africa’s modern basketball dynasties having reached the finals on four occasions.

Fourth Quarter Where Champions Emerged

The turning point arrived early in the fourth quarter.

Petro entered the final period leading only 65-61 after an exhausting three quarters in which Al Ahly Libya had spent nearly the entire game in control. Official statistics showed the Libyan side led for more than 29 minutes, while Petro held the advantage for less than eight.

Yet the momentum suddenly shifted. Petro tightened defensively, attacked quicker in transition, and began punishing Al Ahly Libya from beyond the arc.

Within minutes, the Angolan champions stretched the score to 78-70, forcing the Libyan side into rushed possessions and uncomfortable shots for the first time all evening.

That eight-point cushion changed the emotional direction of the game. Al Ahly Libya continued fighting, but Petro had already seized psychological control of the semifinal.

The difference ultimately came from three-point shooting. Although both teams finished with 30 field goals each, Petro extracted far greater value from distance. The Angolan side buried 14 of 30 three-point attempts at 46.7 percent, compared to Al Ahly Libya’s 8 of 23.

Those extra points became decisive in a game separated by only six points. Petro’s bench also transformed the contest.

While Al Ahly Libya managed only 15 points from their substitutes, Petro’s second unit exploded for 49 points, injecting energy and composure when pressure began to rise late in the game.

It was not simply talent that carried Petro into another final. It was depth, belief, and experience.

Gonçalves Leads with Calm Under Pressure

Gerson Gonçalves once again showed leadership in Petro de Luanda’s semifinal win, guiding his team through a tense finish.

Even after qualification, the BAL MVP did not celebrate wildly after the final buzzer. Instead, his reaction reflected the mindset of a team chasing history rather than satisfaction.

“Pressure reveals the character of a team. Everybody showed heart. Everybody stayed together and that is the most important thing. In Angola basketball is our biggest sport. We live for this game,” he said.

Looking ahead to another final, Gonçalves remained focused. “Reaching another BAL final says a lot about Angolan basketball. We are happy, but there is still another big game. Everybody sacrificed for this moment. We earned this final together,” he said.

A Dynasty Still Standing

Petro de Luanda’s latest victory reinforced that great teams know how to survive difficult nights; a truth the BAL continues to witness year after year.

Al Ahly Libya arrived determined to shake the balance of African basketball and for three quarters they looked capable of doing exactly that. Their physicality, discipline, and composure repeatedly frustrated the Angolan champions.

But Petro eventually did what champions do best. They absorbed pressure, trusted their experience, and delivered when the semifinal demanded clarity under fire.

Now, another BAL final awaits. And after surviving one of their toughest tests of the season, Petro de Luanda head into Sunday carrying not only momentum, but the unmistakable aura of a dynasty that still refuses to fall.

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