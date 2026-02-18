Breaking Sweat, Breaking News: Kigali Today Signs with Fitness Point

Rwanda’s premier fitness hub, Fitness Point, today signed a one-year renewable partnership with Kigali Today Ltd (KT), marking a groundbreaking collaboration that blends health and media and sets a new standard for workplace wellness.

As part of the collaboration, Kigali Today staff will enjoy complimentary access to Fitness Point’s full range of facilities, including the gym, swimming pool, sauna, steam rooms, and regular fitness classes—bringing a full wellness experience directly into their workplace benefits.

In return, Kigali Today, one of Rwanda’s leading independent media houses, will highlight Fitness Point across its platforms. This includes feature articles, monthly social media campaigns, digital content showcasing Fitness Point’s services, and radio talk shows featuring Fitness Point representatives. Both organizations will also benefit from branding visibility at Fitness Point’s Remera, Gacuriro, and Kimihurura branches, enhancing public exposure.

The partnership underscores the growing importance of workplace wellness in Rwanda. By combining Fitness Point’s expertise in physical well-being with Kigali Today’s media reach, the collaboration aims to inspire healthier lifestyles and redefine corporate wellness and community engagement.



Fitness Point is Rwanda’s leading fitness and wellness center, offering state-of-the-art gym facilities, personalized health programs, and comprehensive wellness solutions.

Kigali Today Ltd (KT) is a top independent media house in Rwanda, specializing in news, radio, and digital communications, with wide national reach and a reputation for reliable, engaging content.

