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Rwanda Gains ‘New Blood’ of Professional Prisons Officers

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti

Correctional officer cadet, Jonathan Ishimwe makes a quick-match to the podium to receive his recognition award

When correctional officer cadet Jonathan Ishimwe was called forward to receive his award as one of the top performers at the 2nd Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) Officer Cadets Commissioning Ceremony, not even the scorching sun could slow his energetic stride. With his head held high, Ishimwe broke from the parade line with confidence, marking the start of a new journey dedicated to ensuring inmate justice and rehabilitation.

This moment reflected a broader transformation within Rwanda’s correctional system, which is shifting its focus from mere confinement toward professionalism, discipline, and rehabilitation. This evolution is vital as Rwanda addresses prison overcrowding, community reintegration for former inmates, and rising public expectations for institutional accountability.

The scene unfolded in Rwamagana on Friday, May 22, 2026, as Rwanda commissioned 146 cadets—including 21 women—who completed a rigorous one-year Officer Cadet Basic Training Course. The cohort was officially commissioned by Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta with the rank of Assistant Inspector.

Elevating Training Standards and Public Trust

The graduation coincides with national reforms aimed at improving inmate welfare, reducing recidivism, and strengthening human rights compliance. Recent findings by Transparency International Rwanda underscore why this professionalism is critical.

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Rwanda achieved a record score of 58 out of 100, ranking 41st globally and remaining one of Africa’s top performers against corruption. Maintaining this standard within the RCS is vital, as officers interact directly with vulnerable populations where any abuse of power or corruption quickly erodes trust in the broader justice system.

Superintendent Tony Valens Mutuyimana, the acting commandant of the training school, noted that the cohort initially enrolled 152 cadets on January 6, 2025. While 84 were already serving officers, the rest were civilian recruits. Six trainees failed to complete the program due to health complications or disciplinary issues.

The remaining cadets underwent intensive training covering correctional management, leadership, paramilitary science, field exercises, and internship placements.

Mutuyimana affirmed that these newly commissioned officers possess the competence, zeal, and ability to ensure inmate security, promote human rights, and rehabilitate offenders. Several outstanding graduates were recognized for their excellence, with Gilbert Habyarimana named as the overall best cadet, followed by Charles Irarora in second place and Jonathan Ishimwe in third.

Institutional Reforms and the Charge to New Officers

Minister Biruta described the graduates as “new blood” injected into a force tasked with protecting society, upholding legal processes, and preparing offenders for successful reintegration. To support this mission, the government has invested heavily in staff training and modern equipment.

Among these reforms is a heightened focus on post-release success, highlighted by a new transit center in Rwamagana. Capable of housing 250 people, the facility will soon feature a life-skills training department to help former inmates transition back into society through counseling, vocational training, and social support to prevent them from reoffending.

Concluding his address, Biruta referenced past cases of indiscipline within the service, urging the new officers to reject bribery and misconduct. His message underscored the high expectations placed on this new generation to safeguard human rights, uphold justice, and cement public trust in Rwanda’s security institutions.

 

Minister Biruta addressing the commissioned officers

Minister Biruta awards a medal to Gilbert Habyarimana, the overall top cadet officer 2nd cohort Class of 2026

Minister Biruta (left) congratulates Charles Irarora, the second overall best cadet officer

Superintendent Tony Valens Mutuyimana, the acting Commandant of RCS training school

Among the 146 cadet officers commissioned to the rank of Assistant Inspector included 21 females (approximately 14.38%.)

 

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