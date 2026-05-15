Rwanda Secures Major Clean Energy Partnership at Africa CEO Forum

KIGALI – On the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum 2026, Rwanda-based East Africa MG Energy Group signed a strategic partnership with global energy technology company Schneider Electric, a deal expected to accelerate the country’s green growth and digital energy ambitions.

The agreement, signed on May 15, will expand access to advanced energy management, electrical and automation solutions in Rwanda, with plans to scale to other African markets.

Schneider Electric, the French multinational known for its expertise in energy management and industrial automation, operates in more than 100 countries and generated €38.15 billion in revenue in 2024.

A Milestone for Rwanda’s Green Transition

East Africa MG Rwanda Chief Executive Officer Eric Gishoma described the partnership as a major step forward for Rwanda’s transition to a greener economy.

“We were lacking a partner, and this is a milestone for Rwanda and its ambition to become a green country,” Gishoma said after the signing ceremony.

Schneider Electric Executive Vice President for International Operations Manish Pant said the partnership would give Rwanda’s developers and businesses direct access to the company’s latest technologies.

“This is a first step to expand in Africa and deepen our presence in the region,” Pant said.

He noted that Schneider Electric invests around 7% of its annual revenue in research and development.

“We intend to invest more to ensure a future that is more electric, more digital and more automated,” he said.

Why Rwanda Matters to Schneider Electric

Pant said Schneider Electric has worked in Africa for decades, but Rwanda’s rapid economic growth and push to build future-ready infrastructure make it an especially attractive market.

“Africa is a growing continent, and Rwanda is one of the fastest-growing countries within it,” he said.

Although Schneider products have already been used in Rwanda through third-party clients, Pant said the company lacked a strong local partner to support customers directly.

“This partnership improves our ability to serve the local market,” he said.

Pant emphasized that the collaboration goes beyond supplying equipment.

“We are here for the long term,” he said. “The buildings, data centers and infrastructure being developed in Rwanda today must be ready for the next 20 to 25 years.”

He added that Rwanda will become one of the few African markets where customers can access Schneider Electric’s full technology offering, spanning everything from power distribution to cooling systems.

Faster Delivery and Local Skills Development

Ali Bizimana, Managing Director of East Africa MG Energy Group, said the partnership will shorten delivery times for critical equipment.

“We have been ordering products that take three months to arrive,” Bizimana said. “Now we will stock them locally and deliver on time.”

The agreement also includes plans to establish an energy laboratory at the University of Rwanda to strengthen technical skills and support innovation in energy systems and automation.

Ifeanyi Odoh said the initiative aligns with Rwanda’s ambition to become a regional technology and innovation hub.

“Rwanda is leading the way in becoming a digital hub with a youthful and innovative population,” Odoh said. “We are here to walk this journey with the country.”

He said Schneider Electric already supports key infrastructure in Rwanda, including energy facilities, airports, pharmaceutical plants and commercial buildings.

Odoh added that the company is also exploring the possibility of setting up local assembly operations in Rwanda to support industrial growth and technology transfer.

Why Rwanda Government Welcomes the Partnership

Nicole Uwineza Mukwindi of Rwanda Energy Group said the partnership will bring critical services and technologies closer to local users.

“Schneider has always worked with Rwanda, from generation to the end user,” she said. “It is a great opportunity because we want services near us and we want things to happen here in Rwanda.”

The partnership comes as Rwanda continues to invest heavily in renewable energy, smart infrastructure and digital transformation as part of its strategy to position itself as a regional leader in green growth and sustainable industrialization.

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