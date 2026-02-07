Digital ID Rollout Kicks Off in Kigali

The National Identification Agency (NIDA) has launched pre-enrollment and enrollment for Rwanda’s digital national identification cards in the City of Kigali, extending a nationwide initiative expected to transform how citizens access services and interact with the state.

The campaign officially began in Kigali on February 7, 2026, following earlier rollouts in the Southern Province. Initial activities started in Nyanza, Huye, and Gisagara districts before expanding to Kamonyi, Ruhango, and Muhanga.

Designed to make public and private services more secure, efficient, and accessible, the program is a key pillar of Rwanda’s digital transformation agenda. It introduces a smart digital identity that can be used both physically and virtually, allowing citizens to authenticate themselves seamlessly across multiple platforms without relying solely on paper-based documents.

In Kigali, enrollment is taking place at designated sites across all three districts—Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge—bringing services closer to residents at the sector and cell levels.

NIDA teams, working in collaboration with local authorities and the City of Kigali, are providing hands-on support throughout the process, from pre-enrollment and data verification to biometric capture.

The exercise includes the collection of facial images, ten fingerprints, and iris scans for eligible applicants. Children below specified age thresholds are registered under tailored requirements, with minors represented by their parents or legal guardians.

The digital ID is expected to significantly improve access to essential services such as healthcare, banking, education, and government transactions. By enabling faster and more reliable identity verification, the system reduces paperwork, shortens queues, and minimizes the need for repeated physical visits to offices.

It also enhances data security through advanced biometric technologies that reduce the risk of identity fraud while adhering to strict data protection standards.

NIDA has emphasized that the initiative is inclusive by design. In addition to Rwandan citizens, foreigners, refugees, immigrants, and stateless persons residing in the country are eligible to obtain the digital ID.

According to the agency, the Kigali rollout reflects a people-centred approach that prioritizes accessibility and community-level awareness.

“The digital ID is about ensuring that everyone who lives in Rwanda can securely prove who they are and access services with dignity and ease,” NIDA said in a statement, urging residents to visit their designated enrollment sites during the campaign period.

Beyond individual convenience, the digital ID plays a strategic role in national development. A trusted digital identification system strengthens service delivery, supports better planning and policy implementation, and underpins Rwanda’s ambition to build a resilient, inclusive, and digitally driven economy.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today