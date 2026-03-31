Connecting the remaining 812 Schools Takes Centre Stage at EdTech Mondays Dialogue

Expanding digital connectivity in rural schools emerged as a critical priority during the latest edition of EdTech Mondays Rwanda, as stakeholders called for accelerated and innovative solutions to bridge persistent gaps in access to digital learning.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Digital Connectivity in Rural Schools,” the March 2026 edition reinforced the platform’s growing role as a national forum for dialogue and action at the intersection of education, technology, and public policy. The monthly programme, led by the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with the Rwanda ICT Chamber, airs on KT Radio and is livestreamed via Kigali Today’s YouTube channel.

The discussion highlighted connectivity as a foundational requirement for equitable digital education, warning that disparities between urban and rural schools risk undermining Rwanda’s broader digital transformation and human capital development goals.

Despite significant national investments in ICT infrastructure, rural schools continue to face challenges including limited internet access, unreliable electricity, affordability constraints, and technical maintenance issues. These barriers hinder the consistent use of digital tools for teaching, learning, and school administration.

Recent data underscores the scale of the challenge. Only about 27 percent of rural schools currently have internet access, compared to roughly 75 percent in urban areas. Nationally, about 62 percent of schools were connected to the internet by late 2024, with a government target of reaching 80 percent connectivity.

Officials say progress is being made through a mix of policy reforms and technological innovation. Thomas Ndayambaje, Senior Technologist for Digital Infrastructure and Platforms Interoperability at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, pointed to Rwanda’s new broadband policy and diversified connectivity approaches as key enablers.

He noted that with over 95 percent 4G network coverage nationwide, efforts are shifting toward integrating alternative solutions such as solar-powered systems, overhead fibre networks, and satellite internet services, including Starlink. A new approach under study involves deploying fibre optic infrastructure alongside electricity lines to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“This is a proof of concept that will help us meet connectivity targets, especially for remote schools,” Ndayambaje said.

Private sector players are also playing a central role. Ndoli Mitali, Chief Commercial Officer at BSC Rwanda, said collaboration with government has helped connect approximately 1,500 schools to fibre optic internet, many of them in rural areas.

Government data shows that the number of connected schools increased from 3,082 in the 2023–2024 fiscal year to 4,184 out of 4,996 schools nationwide, leaving about 812 schools—mostly in rural areas—yet to be connected.

Mitali revealed that discussions with Starlink are at an advanced stage to expand satellite internet solutions powered by solar energy. He noted that satellite connectivity could offer a more cost-effective and scalable alternative to fibre, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

“With this approach, we expect to connect the remaining schools in the near future, as satellite is cheaper to deploy, especially when combined with solar power,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, participants emphasized the importance of adapting technology to local realities. EdTech entrepreneur Shadrach Munyeshyaka, CEO of Nyereka Tech, advocated for low-power computing devices capable of storing content offline, enabling students to access ICT lessons even without internet connectivity.

He also highlighted the potential of smartphones as affordable tools to support digital learning, particularly in schools that have yet to fully invest in ICT and innovation programmes.

The discussion concluded with a call for coordinated efforts across government, private sector, and development partners to ensure that digital transformation in education is inclusive and sustainable. Without targeted interventions in rural areas, stakeholders warned, the benefits of EdTech could remain unevenly distributed, leaving behind the very communities that stand to gain the most.

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