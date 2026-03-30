Youth Ministry Launches Aguka Fund, Urges Young People to Seize Financing Opportunity

KIGALI — The Ministry of Youth and Arts, in partnership with stakeholders including the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the National Youth Council (NYC), has launched the Aguka Youth Fund, a new financing initiative aimed at improving access to capital for young people.

The launch took place during the Youth Empowerment Day celebrations on March 27, 2026, held simultaneously across all provinces and the City of Kigali.

The Minister of Youth and Arts, Dr. Utumatwishima Jean Nepo Abdallah, and the Minister of State for Youth and Arts, Umutoni Sandrine, presided over launch events at different locations.

The Minister Dr. Utumatwishima was at Kirehe District Gymnasium in the Eastern Province and Minister Umutoni led activities at the Kimisagara Youth Center in Kigali.

At the events, Government and partners emphasized that opportunities exist but must be actively pursued.

State Minister Umutoni stressed that youth should take initiative and avoid harmful behaviors that limit their progress.

“This was a day to reflect on where we are heading. Do not wait for opportunities to come to you; you must look for them, and they are there,” she said “But you cannot succeed if you are excessively drinking alcohol, involved in promiscuity, or other bad habits.”

She added that young people who benefit from such initiatives should maximize them and also support others.

She noted: “To those who received support today, we thank you. You have shown that you do not wait for opportunities; you seek them. Continue to use these opportunities well, make them productive, and share them with others who were not able to be with us today. But I want to tell everyone here: opportunities do not only wait for a selected few; opportunities favor the prepared.”

She further explained the purpose of the new fund: “Today we also launched the Aguka Fund, which aims to make it easier for young people to access capital through fair financing and loans at about 9% interest, with flexible collateral of 10%. This is a step meant to help you be bold and expand your activities.”

270 Youth Projects Awarded

A total of 270 young entrepreneurs were recognized as winners of the YouthConnekt Awards 2025, having emerged victorious at the district level. The Youth Empowerment Day served as a strategic platform to celebrate these outstanding youth-led businesses at the provincial and City of Kigali levels. The awards were distributed across all provinces, with the City of Kigali accounting for 41 winners and the Western Province leading with 53 winners.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to support young entrepreneurs through accessible financing. The Aguka Youth Fund, officially launched during the event, will provide loans designed to help youth start, expand, and sustain their businesses.

Beneficiaries said the support would help them expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

One of the winners, Ndayisaba Eugene, said he had previously doubted his ability due to his disability but later decided to challenge himself.

“I used to sew and thought it would not take me anywhere. Before I knew it, I found myself among the winners because I had challenged myself. Now I am going to buy equipment I didn’t have and even hire workers. I will not go backwards.”

Another youth entrepreneur, founder of GEN-Z Comedy, said determination played a key role in his success.

“I started by performing comedy for free and people did not show up. But when I began charging, they started coming in large numbers. Being determined gives you many opportunities.”

Call for Discipline and Initiative

In the Eastern Province, Minister Dr. Utumatwishima urged young people to be bold and take advantage of available opportunities, warning against drug abuse and illicit alcohol.

Governor Pudence Rubingisa encouraged youth to invest in agriculture, particularly irrigation and livestock, and to share knowledge with others—an area of focus highlighted in the concept note’s emphasis on empowering youth in agrifood systems through skills and mentorship.

He noted: “Young people should take advantage of the opportunities available in large-scale projects, especially in agriculture, including irrigation and livestock, invest in them, and continue sharing their knowledge with other youth.”

In the Northern Province, Governor Mugabowagahunde Maurice urged youth to make good use of opportunities received through initiatives such as YouthConnekt and ArtsConnekt Awards.

Permanent Secretary Clément Kabiligi said the awarded youth demonstrate that progress is possible through available opportunities and encouraged them to maintain discipline and guide others.

“The youth who have received awards are a good example showing that development is possible based on the opportunities available where they live. They should be characterized by good behavior and also guide those who deviate from the right path.”

In the Southern Province, Nyamagabe Vice Mayor Thadee Habimana advised youth to remain patient, avoid rushed decisions, and actively participate in national programs.

“Youth should be satisfied, avoid haste in making decisions, and take part in government programs, including community work activities at the end of the month and commemoration activities for the 32nd anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi.”

In the Western Province, Governor Ntibitura Jean Bosco commended continued support for youth, noting that such initiatives encourage young people to improve their livelihoods.

“We appreciate the leadership of the country and partners who continuously support youth so they can develop themselves and contribute to national development. Recognizing youth achievements is aimed at motivating everyone to do something that improves their lives.”

Partners Commend Government Efforts

Representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU) —both listed as key partners in the concept note—commended the Government of Rwanda for effectively using their support to promote youth development and pledged continued collaboration.

Other partners, including AGRA, UNFPA, and various international NGOs, were deployed across sites such as Kigali, Rutsiro, Kirehe, Nyamagabe, and Gakenke to support the simultaneous provincial events.

Officials say the launch of the Aguka Youth Fund and the continued recognition of youth projects through the YouthConnekt Awards are part of broader efforts to expand economic opportunities for young people in Rwanda.

With the fund’s accessible financing structure and a focus on sectors like agrifood systems, the Ministry aims to foster a strong culture of entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable business growth among the nation’s youth.

They emphasize that while opportunities are available, young people must be prepared to identify and use them effectively.

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