Home » In Pictures: Africa CEO Forum 2026 Opens in Kigali as Leaders Chart the Continent’s Economic Future
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In Pictures: Africa CEO Forum 2026 Opens in Kigali as Leaders Chart the Continent’s Economic Future

by Sam Nkurunziza & Davis Mugume
written by Sam Nkurunziza & Davis Mugume

The Africa CEO Forum is happening right now in Kigali, Rwanda. More than 2,000 business leaders, government officials, and investors from over 75 countries have come together for two days of intense discussion.

The main goal of this year’s meeting is to figure out how to drive Africa’s economic future forward. The conversations are focused on four key areas: capital, industrialization, integration, and how to make the continent’s economy stronger and more connected.

Our Digital Team is on-site to cover every moment. We are capturing the most important meetings, the major announcements, and the networking sessions where the continent’s biggest deals begin.

Below is a pictorial of the event so far, giving you a look at the people and the energy shaping Africa’s business landscape.

President Paul Kagame speaking at the Africa CEO Forum 2026.

President Paul Kagame speaking at a Question and Answer session at the start of the African CEO Forum.

Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya arrives at the Kigali Convention centre for the Africa CEO summit in the company of his wife.

President Kagame arrives at KCC for the Africa CEO Forum.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame and Son Ivan Cyomoro making way to the KCC for the Africa CEO forum 2026

Amir Ben Yahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Jeune Afrique Media Group speaking at the Africa CEO Forum 2026.

Kagame and Amir Ben Yahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Jeune Afrique Media Group arrive at the Africa CEO forum

Guests pose for a selfie at the Africa CEO forum in Kigali.

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (R) says that Africa is facing a defining moment shaped by global instability, rising debt and shifting economic systems.

Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board speaking at the forum

First daughter Ange Kagame hugs a guest at the opening of the Africa CEO Forum 2026

 

Photos by Melissa Isimbi, KT Press.

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