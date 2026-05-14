In Pictures: Africa CEO Forum 2026 Opens in Kigali as Leaders Chart the Continent’s Economic Future

The Africa CEO Forum is happening right now in Kigali, Rwanda. More than 2,000 business leaders, government officials, and investors from over 75 countries have come together for two days of intense discussion.

The main goal of this year’s meeting is to figure out how to drive Africa’s economic future forward. The conversations are focused on four key areas: capital, industrialization, integration, and how to make the continent’s economy stronger and more connected.

Our Digital Team is on-site to cover every moment. We are capturing the most important meetings, the major announcements, and the networking sessions where the continent’s biggest deals begin.

Below is a pictorial of the event so far, giving you a look at the people and the energy shaping Africa’s business landscape.

Photos by Melissa Isimbi, KT Press.

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