Israel’s Einhorn Outsprints Rivals in Musanze, Keeps Tour du Rwanda 2026 on Edge

Stage six of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda delivered speed, strategy and suspense as Israel’s Itamar Einhorn claimed a decisive sprint victory in Musanze, capping an aggressive 84.1-kilometer test from Rubavu district.

The win marked his second of this year’s edition and reinforced his growing influence in the race’s fast finishes, while Germany’s Moritz Kretschy safely retained the yellow jersey.

The peloton rolled out from the Bralirwa Brewery in Rubavu under light rain, covering six neutralized kilometers before official timing began near Kivu Peace View Hotel.

The Rubavu–Musanze route, raced for the third time in this format since 2012, is known for its rolling profile and late climbs that often unsettle the general classification.

From the opening kilometers, the stage refused to settle. Jose Said Cisneros of Soudal Quick-Step animated the early phase with a solo move, only to be reeled in as counterattacks followed.

On the first categorized climb at Sashwara, Miguel Heidemann of Rembe | Rad-Net secured maximum King of the Mountains points, confirming his team’s presence at the front.

The race took shape after the halfway mark as Rwanda’s Uwiduhaye Mike of Benediction Banafrica Team launched a determined attack, drawing loud cheers from home supporters.

João Pedro Rossi of Team Localiza bridged across, and the pair established a gap that hovered around one minute. Their cooperation was fluid as they approached Musanze town for the first passage, with Uwiduhaye taking the intermediate sprint.

Yet the decisive climb in Kinigi altered the balance. Rossi pressed on alone, distancing Uwiduhaye and stretching his advantage to nearly 50 seconds. For a moment, the Brazilian appeared capable of carrying his effort to the line. Behind him, however, NSN Development Team began a controlled chase to protect Kretschy’s overall lead.

A Sprint Seals the Stage

The tempo intensified inside the final 15 kilometers. Rossi’s advantage diminished steadily as the peloton, led by the yellow jersey’s teammates, closed in. With five kilometers remaining, the gap had all but vanished.

He was caught near Yaounde, extinguishing hopes of a long-range upset and setting up a high-speed finale. In the final kilometer, positioning proved decisive. Einhorn timed his launch with precision, surging from the slipstream to power clear in the closing meters.

It was a composed and clinical finish that underlined his sprinting authority in this year’s Tour. Despite the late fireworks, the general classification remains unchanged.

Kretschy retains the yellow jersey with a cushion of just over two minutes, preserving NSN’s firm grip on the race leadership.

Musanze’s Enduring Significance

Musanze has long shaped the narrative of the Tour du Rwanda. Since 2012, it has hosted 14 stage finishes and frequently influenced the overall standings. The Rubavu–Musanze corridor, framed by climbs and fervent roadside support, continues to test both ambition and endurance.

Backed by sustained institutional sponsorship and growing international participation under UCI recognition, the Tour remains one of Africa’s premier road races. Stage six reaffirmed a balance of bold attacks, disciplined teamwork and explosive finishing speed.

As the race advances beyond Musanze, the contest remains finely poised. Einhorn dominates the sprints. Kretschy holds steady in yellow. The mountains ahead promise further shifts in momentum on Rwanda’s demanding roads.

Current Standings and Road ahead

Attention now turns to Stage Seven, scheduled for Saturday, February 28. The peloton will depart Musanze at 11:00 a.m., heading to Kigali Pele Stadium via Gicumbi over a demanding 147.2-kilometer route.

With the general classification still open and several contenders within striking distance, the transition to the capital promises renewed tactical battles as the 2026 Tour du Rwanda gathers further intensity.

The top riders in stage six (Rubavu–Musanze: 84.1 km) finished as follows:

Einhorn Itamar (NSN Development Team): 2:00:59 Tarling Luke Finlay (NSN Development Team) Muñoz Gabiña Hodei (Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team) Pareta Sala Roger (Movistar Team Academy) Zemke Jermaine (Rembe | Rad-Net) Mulueberhan Henok (Eritrea) Da Silva Avancini Henrique (Localiza Meoo / Swift Pro Cycling) Muhoza Eric (Team Amani) Kudus Merhawi (Eritrea) Mugisha Moise (Benediction Banafrica Team)

