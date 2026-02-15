“Sisters in Prosperity”: PM Mottley and President Kagame Reaffirm Strengthening Barbados-Rwanda Ties

Following her historic third-term victory in the Barbados general elections, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has pledged to make Rwanda a cornerstone of her foreign policy, highlighting a growing South-South collaboration between the Caribbean and Africa.

The renewed momentum was underscored by a congratulatory message from President Paul Kagame on February 13, 2026. He hailed Mottley as his “sister” and praised their shared commitment to self-determination, resilience, and inclusive prosperity.

“Rwanda values the strong friendship between our two countries, grounded in shared principles of self-determination, resilience, and commitment to delivering prosperity and dignity for our people,” Kagame said. “We look forward to further deepening our cooperation in the years ahead.”

He added that stronger bilateral ties would directly benefit citizens in both nations and enhance regional cooperation.

Responding on social media, Mottley highlighted that the bridge between Bridgetown and Kigali is stronger than ever. She also pointed to ongoing collaborations in aviation, health, and digital services.

“Barbados deeply values its bond with Rwanda, and I look forward to strengthening our cooperation as we work to secure dignity, opportunity, and prosperity for our people,” Mottley said.

Over the past two years, the partnership has translated into concrete initiatives. Central among these is the Bilateral Air Services Agreement. Officials are exploring direct RwandAir flights between Kigali and the Caribbean, bypassing European hubs to reduce travel time and boost business and tourism.

Health cooperation has emerged as a flagship area. Barbados is positioning itself as a pharmaceutical logistics hub for CARICOM, while Rwanda contributes through its growing vaccine manufacturing capacity, including BioNTech operations in Kigali. The initiative, dubbed the “Pharma Bridge,” aims to strengthen regional health security and improve vaccine distribution across Africa and the Caribbean.

The countries are also sharing expertise on e-government services. Rwanda’s Irembo platform and Barbados’ digital transformation agenda are complementary models, with officials hoping the collaboration will help smaller nations build efficient, citizen-centered digital infrastructure.

Analysts say the partnership reflects a broader alignment between the African Union and CARICOM. Barbados gains a strategic gateway to Africa, while Rwanda gains a foothold in the Americas. Observers note that the relationship provides a blueprint for other Caribbean and African nations seeking mutually beneficial collaboration.

Several key agreements are already in place, including an aviation pact for direct Kigali–Bridgetown flights, a memorandum on pharmaceutical technology transfer and vaccine distribution, and a joint tourism campaign titled “Two Continents, One Experience.” Investment collaboration between Invest Barbados and the Rwanda Development Board is also underway, focusing on supporting South-South startups and fostering innovation.

The partnership goes beyond diplomacy, emphasizing economic integration, technological advancement, and regional development.

