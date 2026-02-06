Home » UMUSHYIKIRANO IN PHOTOS: Key Moments from the National Dialogue
UMUSHYIKIRANO IN PHOTOS: Key Moments from the National Dialogue

by Daniel Sabiiti
At the opening of the two-day 20th National Umushyikirano Council, President Paul Kagame delivered a stern warning to government institutions and public officials over stalled and delayed development projects, saying mismanagement and indifference—particularly when workers go unpaid—will no longer be tolerated.

This year was specifically focused on taking into consideration leadership accountability, changing the way Rwandans do things, and moving from words to action, while retaining their identity and resilience in a rapidly challenging world.

At the Kigali Convention Centre, Kagame emphasized accountability and delivery, urging leaders to take direct responsibility for the public resources entrusted to them.

He also directed the Prime Minister to immediately find a solution to the bureaucracy surrounding the acquisition of licenses at the country’s one-stop center, signaling a push for faster, more efficient service delivery.

The forum brought together a wide spectrum of participants, including government officials, members of parliament, private sector leaders, development partners, and ordinary citizens, both physically and online, who used the platform to raise concerns directly with policymakers.

Officials pledged to take action on the issues raised, demonstrating a commitment to responsive governance.

At the same event, the spotlight turned to Rwanda’s creative sector, as comedians, musicians, and other content creators highlighted the challenges of earning a sustainable income online and the limited opportunities for monetizing digital content in the country.

