FITNESS POINT: The Kigali Gym Proving Fitness Has No Limits

In many traditional societies, people with disabilities face persistent discrimination and are rarely given the space to shine. But in Rwanda, a quiet shift is happening within the wellness community. One group is actively changing the narrative, helping people with disabilities build physical strength, regain confidence, and find a true sense of belonging.
At the center of this transformation is Fitness Point.
For Mechack Rwampungu, finding the gym was an unexpected turning point. “The first time I came to Fitness Point, I felt something different. I didn’t have to explain myself,” he recalls.
At most conventional gyms he visited in the past, Rwampungu was met with skepticism and unsolicited questions, even though he was a paying client. Staff would openly doubt his abilities, asking, “How will you get in?” or “How do you work out?”
Fitness Point erased those barriers. “I just belonged. And that feeling? It changed everything,” Rwampungu says. “The space reminds me that health and wellness are for everyone.”
A Space for Freedom and Ambition
Rwampungu is not alone. For Umuyange Chancelline, the gym has become a sanctuary of empowerment.
“For a long time, there were always barriers—spaces that didn’t feel made for me,” Chancelline shares. “But here, I get to experience freedom. I can be myself as I work on myself. For the first time, I feel strong, I feel seen, and I feel considered.”
Niyibizi Jonathan echoes these sentiments, noting that the gym’s impact stretches far beyond physical exercise. “When a place is truly inclusive, it doesn’t just welcome you—it empowers you,” Jonathan says. “Here, I’m not held back. I’m pushed forward, and every day I get closer.”
The trio share a deep bond, lifting weights together and actively participating in wheelchair basketball. Now fitter and feeling genuinely appreciated, their ambitions have grown far beyond personal health; they are aiming for national pride.
“I carry a dream to represent my country, and that takes discipline, consistency, and the right environment,” Chancelline says.
Redefining Access in the Fitness Sector
The philosophy driving this inclusive environment comes directly from the top. Ole Haugom, the Founder and CEO of Fitness Point, believes that traditional fitness spaces often inadvertently lock out individuals who need them most.
“People with disabilities are many times prevented from taking part in activities in life that everyone else can participate in,” Haugom explains. “Many times this is because of physical obstructions preventing access, or the spaces are too constricted by furniture or other equipment.”
To counter this, Fitness Point intentionally designed its Remera and Gacuriro branches to ensure easy, barrier-free access.
“The importance of physical activity is essential for everyone, maybe even more so for people with disabilities,” Haugom points out, emphasizing that the rewards go beyond the physical. “In addition to the health benefits, there are also great mental and social benefits from going to the gym. It is important for us at Fitness Point to make sure that everyone, disabled or not, can enjoy and reap benefits.”
The company’s commitment to inclusive sports extends to the national level. Fitness Point is currently sponsoring Rwanda’s National Sitting Volleyball teams, offering free gym access to both the men’s and women’s squads as they prepare for the World Championship in China this summer.
By providing the right environment, the gym is helping local athletes rewrite what is possible, proving that inclusion is not just a policy, but a practice.
As Rwampungu puts it: “Fitness Point is more than a gym. This is what inclusion looks like.”