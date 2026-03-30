A Night of Magic as Rwanda’s Amavubi Beat Estonia to Win FIFA Series Final

KIGALI — Rwanda’s national team, Amavubi, produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Estonia 2–0 in the FIFA Series 2026 Group A final, capping a memorable night at a packed Amahoro Stadium.

This was more than just a friendly — it was a statement.

The contest began cautiously, with both sides probing for control. Estonia enjoyed early spells of possession and won the first corner, but Rwanda gradually settled, growing into the game with measured build-up play, particularly down the left flank, while maintaining a disciplined defensive shape.

Clear chances were limited in the opening exchanges. Jojea Kwizera came close for Rwanda but was denied before testing the goalkeeper, while Estonia looked threatening from set pieces — only to be met by a resolute Amavubi backline.

The breakthrough arrived in the 30th minute. Leroy Jacques Mickels slipped a well-weighted pass into Abeddy Biramahire, who finished calmly to ignite celebrations across the stands.

Buoyed by the goal, Rwanda raised the tempo, with the home crowd driving them forward. Estonia pushed for a response, but goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera delivered a crucial save inside the box to preserve the lead heading into halftime.

Amavubi returned from the break with intent.

In the 51st minute, Mickels turned from provider to scorer, unleashing a powerful strike that beat Estonia’s Kaur Kivila to double Rwanda’s advantage and put the hosts firmly in control.

From there, it became a test of game management — one Rwanda handled with maturity. The midfield dictated the rhythm, substitutions added fresh energy, and the defensive unit remained compact, limiting Estonia to long-range efforts and set pieces.

Even in the closing stages, including a late free kick in the 82nd minute, Estonia found no way through. Rwanda stayed organized, composed, and confident until the final whistle.

Backed by a passionate home crowd and watched by President Paul Kagame, Amavubi turned a historic fixture against European opposition into a defining victory.

On a night where football met occasion, Rwanda did more than win — they delivered a performance built on discipline, structure, and belief, signaling a promising step forward for the national game.

Amon B. NIwamanya contributed to this report.

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