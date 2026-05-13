Will the New CAF and East African ‘PAMOJA’ Oversight Committee Actually Salvage the 2027 AFCON?

Amid intensifying concerns over infrastructure delays and logistical bottlenecks, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and leaders from the East African “PAMOJA” trio have moved to stabilize preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
In a high-level meeting in Nairobi this week, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe joined Sports Ministers and Football Federation Presidents from Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda to sign a Joint Resolution establishing the PAMOJA Oversight Committee.
This body is mandated to provide immediate strategic direction and coordination to ensure the tournament remains on track despite a series of recent setbacks.
High-Level Representation
The formation of the committee signaled a unified regional front. Attendees included Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya; Tanzania’s Minister for Sports, Hon. Paul Makonda; and Uganda’s Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang.
They were joined by Football Federation Presidents Mohammed Hussein (Kenya), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), and Moses Magogo (Uganda), alongside CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu.
A Race Against Time: The 2026 Roadmap
The committee has committed to a rigorous roadmap with a hard deadline of August 2026 to achieve several critical milestones. This strategy focuses on infrastructure acceleration by expediting stadium development and finalizing host venues.
It also mandates operational readiness through the completion of master plans for tournament logistics and emphasizes cross-border synergy to coordinate visa, immigration, and customs protocols. Additionally, the plan calls for established safety and medical preparedness frameworks to ensure seamless mobility and security between the three host nations.
Mounting Challenges and Risks
Despite the optimistic tone in Nairobi, internal reports from April 2026 highlight significant risks. It is said, persistent delays have reportedly prompted CAF to keep South Africa on standby as a potential backup host should the East African trio fail to clear current hurdles.
Stadium Infrastructure Gaps
The infrastructure landscape remains the committee’s primary headache. In Uganda, no proposed stadium currently meets CAF Category 4 standards. While Hoima City Stadium is complete, it lacks the requirements for high-level competition, and the renovated Namboole Stadium has similarly failed to meet FIFA/CAF benchmarks.
In Kenya, construction of the 60,000-seat Talanta Sports City Stadium is lagging, with completion pushed to July 2026 amid concerns over financial management. While Tanzania’s progress is steadier, the country still faces significant hurdles regarding broader logistical support.
Logistical and Financial Pressures
Coordinating airport infrastructure, such as Hoima Airport, and hospitality across three borders remains a complex puzzle. Financial strain is also evident; Kenya recently navigated a $30 million fee requirement that sparked fresh uncertainty.
Furthermore, recent inspections revealed that several proposed venues lack the necessary standards for VIP, media, and spectator separation, necessitating costly and urgent redesigns. As the PAMOJA Oversight Committee begins its work, it faces the monumental task of turning these compressed timelines into a successful continental showcase.
It remains to be seen if the Oversight committee will successfully navigate these high-stakes challenges to deliver a historic East African tournament.