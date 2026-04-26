Government Closes Legal Loophole That Allowed Some Agencies to Set Own Salaries, Benefits

Kigali — In a quiet but consequential legal shift, the government has moved to close a gap that had allowed certain public institutions to push beyond standard pay structures, tightening control over how salaries and benefits are determined across the civil service.

The change comes through an amendment issued last week to the civil service law of 2020 governing public servants.

While narrow in scope, the revision targets a specific mechanism known as “special status” — a provision originally designed to give select agencies flexibility in how they manage their operations.

Over time, that flexibility had begun to stretch.

Under the earlier framework, institutions with highly specialized mandates — such as technical or regulatory functions — could apply for special status. This allowed them to adjust internal systems like recruitment processes, promotion tracks, and disciplinary procedures.

There are various agencies that have highly autonomous operations like Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), and a host of many others.

In principle, the idea set under previous system was straightforward: not all government work is the same, and some roles require different management approaches.

But the 2020 law left room for interpretation.

In practice, some institutions have been using this flexibility more expansively — not just to manage people differently, but to reward them differently.

How the Loophole Worked

The earlier law did not clearly define the limits of what special status could include. That ambiguity opened the door to creative interpretations.

Consider a simplified example: A standard public servant earns a fixed salary under a national pay scale. A specialized agency, citing its technical needs, introduces “additional allowances” within its special statute. These allowances, while not labeled as salary, effectively increase total compensation.

Over time, this created unevenness within the public sector — with some employees receiving significantly higher overall packages than others in comparable roles.

The New Boundaries

The 2026 amendment changes this by drawing a firm line around what special status can and cannot cover.

Under the revised law, special statutes are now limited strictly to operational areas such as: how staff are recruited; how careers progress; how discipline is managed; how training is conducted, and how work is organized

Notably absent from this list: pay and benefits.

By defining the scope so precisely, the law effectively removes any legal basis for institutions to design their own compensation systems under the guise of special status.

Rather than explicitly banning agencies from setting salaries, the amendment takes a more indirect — and legally cleaner — approach.

It simply omits compensation from the list of allowable areas.

The result is the same: salaries and benefits remain firmly under central control, specifically set through the Public Service Commission, and Ministry of Labour and Public Service.

Why It Matters

The implications are both administrative and political.

On one level, the move is about consistency. A centralized pay structure ensures that public servants are compensated according to uniform standards, reducing disparities across institutions.

On another level, it is about control.

Allowing individual agencies to determine their own pay can lead to internal competition, where better-funded or more strategic institutions attract talent at the expense of others.

Over time, that risks fragmenting the public service into unequal tiers.

The amendment appears designed to prevent exactly that.

What Changes for Public Servants

For most public employees, the immediate impact will be minimal. Salaries, benefits, and entitlements remain unchanged.

The shift is more structural than personal.

However, for institutions that had relied — or hoped to rely — on special status to enhance compensation packages, the door has now closed.

They can still hire differently. Promote differently. Train differently.

But they cannot pay differently.

The new framework leaves one question unresolved: how will public institutions compete for highly specialized talent without flexibility on pay?

That tension is likely to surface most sharply in sectors where skills are scarce and globally competitive.

For now, the government has made its position clear:

flexibility has limits — and compensation is one of them.

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