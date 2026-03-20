Pictorial: Rwanda Joins Global Eid Celebrations as Muslims Mark End of Ramadan

Rwanda has joined Muslims across the world in celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by Eid al-Fitr.

In Rwanda, the head of the Muslim community, Mufti Sheikh Sindayigaya Mussa, likened the 30-day fasting period to a focused training camp, where believers step away from distractions to strengthen prayer, discipline and their relationship with God.

He said Ramadan serves as a time for reflection, spiritual renewal and compassion for the less privileged, with its lessons expected to continue beyond the fasting period as a sign of meaningful change.

Through charity efforts coordinated with the Rwanda Muslim Community, thousands of vulnerable families were supported during the month.

Kigali Today captured the celebrations in pictures as Muslims in Kigali gathered for Eid prayers.

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