Rwanda Inaugurates Fourth Decentralised Surgical Centre to Improve Access to Care

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Operation Smile International (OSI)—a global nonprofit organisation that provides free surgical care, particularly for cleft conditions—has launched a new surgical complex at Kibungo Level Two Teaching Hospital in the Eastern Province, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to safe and timely surgical care closer to local communities.

The perioperative and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility was inaugurated on Thursday in Ngoma District, following a surgical outreach that treated 50 patients who had lived with various conditions for years without access to care.

Valued at over Rwf600 million (approximately $430,000), the new complex comprises an ICU, four operating theatres, and a training centre designed to equip Rwandan medical specialists with hands-on experience.

The facility is expected to support the country’s ambitious “4×4” health sector reform agenda, which seeks to quadruple the number of healthcare workers within four years, in line with the World Health Organization’s recommendation of at least four healthcare professionals per 1,000 people.

The training centre will play a key role in this effort through the ongoing Surgical Rotational Training Initiative, which deploys specialised surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses and biomedical professionals to regional and district hospitals. The initiative focuses on skills transfer, mentorship and reducing surgical backlogs across the country.

The newly inaugurated Kibungo facility becomes the fourth surgical centre of its kind in Rwanda, part of a broader plan to establish six hubs in referral and teaching hospitals to help decentralise specialised surgical services. Similar centres are already operational at CHUK, Ruhengeri and Gisenyi hospitals, bringing care closer to patients outside the capital.

According to Dr. Faustin Ntirenganya, Chairman of the Rwanda Surgical Society and a senior official in the Department of Surgery at the University of Rwanda, two additional centres are planned at Rwinkwavu and Kibuye hospitals to further ease pressure on the system and respond to growing demand for surgical care.

He noted that Rwanda’s situation reflects a wider global challenge, where an estimated five billion people lack access to safe and timely surgery, underscoring the scale of unmet need.

In Rwanda, the gap remains significant. The country currently has 172 qualified surgeons across 12 specialties serving a population of more than 14 million, far below the estimated requirement of over 1,400 surgeons. As a result, many patients face waiting times of between one and three years for surgical procedures.

However, officials say progress is underway. The Rwanda Surgical Society reports that 226 surgeons are currently in training, with a target of reaching 300 within the next four years under the government’s “4×4” health sector reform agenda.

Susan Can, Senior Vice President for Global Marketing and Strategy at Operation Smile International (OSI), said the organisation continues to prioritise Rwanda for its outreach programmes, citing the country’s strong commitment to strengthening surgical systems.

She emphasised that sustainable solutions lie in continued investment in modern infrastructure and medical training to improve the delivery of surgical care.

One of the beneficiaries, Primitive Nyiransengimana, 38, a resident of Ngoma District, lived with severe swelling in her legs from the age of 17 without receiving treatment. By 2024, her condition had worsened significantly, limiting her mobility and exposing her to stigma within her community.

She said it was only after her situation was highlighted in a social media documentary that she received support from OSI doctors at CHUK. She also expressed gratitude to the government for enabling her to access treatment through the community-based health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Santé.

Her condition has since improved, allowing her to walk with crutches and begin rebuilding her life with renewed hope, including caring for her son, who supported her throughout years of hardship.

Since 2011, Operation Smile International, in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, has supported more than 1.2 million surgical procedures, with an average of at least 600 cases conducted annually.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Jean Marie Vianney Ndayizigiye, said the new centre will restore hope and improve the quality of life for many patients who, like Nyiransengimana, had nearly given up due to long-standing health conditions.

He commended partners for their continued support in strengthening Rwanda’s healthcare system and advancing the country’s “4×4” health sector reform agenda, which aims to quadruple the number of healthcare workers within four years to meet growing demand and align with global standards.

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