Bank of Kigali and Rwanda Premier League Launch the BK Pro League

KIGALI, April 24– Within the stands of Amahoro Stadium, Bank of Kigali Plc (BK), in partnership with the Rwanda Premier League, today launched the BK Pro League, marking the beginning of a five-and-a-half-season partnership valued at RWF 3.25 Billion, a significant investment in the continued rise of football in Rwanda.

For Bank of Kigali, this partnership is part of a broader commitment to supporting Rwandans in every walk of life. Having previously backed sports such as basketball and cycling, the bank now turns to football, becoming “Banki ya Ruhago”, a bank for the nation’s most followed game, as the next frontier for impact.

This moment builds on the steady progress made by the Rwanda Premier League in recent years to raise the profile of local football. The launch of the BK Pro League represents the next phase, focused on strengthening the league’s financial base, supporting clubs, and deepening the connection between football and its fans.

As Rwanda’s premier division competition, comprising of 18 clubs, the BK Pro League is set to elevate standards across the board through supporting clubs and players on and off the pitch.

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment to financial inclusion. For many players who have historically operated outside formal banking systems, this marks a shift. Through access to tailored financial solutions and support, players will be better equipped to build a lasting financial security beyond their careers.

Fans, too, will benefit from a more connected and engaging game with enhanced matchday experiences which will bring them closer to the clubs and players that define Rwanda’s football.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chairman of Rwanda Premier League, Yussufu Mudaheranwa said:

“This partnership marks an important milestone for the Rwanda Premier League. We have been building towards a stronger, more competitive league, and this collaboration with Bank of Kigali allows us to accelerate that progress, supporting our clubs, strengthening the league’s foundations, and creating a better environment for players and fans alike.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Diane Karusisi, the CEO of Bank of Kigali, said:

“We are not just putting our name on a league. We are investing in the future of the Rwandan football ecosystem, and through it, in the future of Rwanda. As a bank for Rwandans, we are committed to supporting them in every journey, including sport. By extending this commitment to football, we aim to promote financial empowerment and create opportunities for players, clubs, and communities alike.”

The President of FERWAFA, Fabrice Shema Ngoga also noted the broader impact of such collaborations on the football ecosystem:

“Strategic partnerships such as this are key to advancing football development in Rwanda. We welcome Bank of Kigali’s commitment and believe this collaboration will contribute positively to the growth of the game at all levels.”

With a shared vision, the BK Pro League sets the stage for a stronger, more competitive future, one where football continues to grow, unite, inspire and create opportunity across Rwanda.

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