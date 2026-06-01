RSSB Tigers’ MVP Craig Randall II Went From “About to Give Up” to African Champion

KIGALI – When the final buzzer sounded inside BK Arena on Sunday night and Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers completed a stunning 90-88 victory over Angola’s Petro de Luanda, thousands of fans rose to celebrate a moment that had long seemed beyond reach.

For the first time in history, a Rwandan club had won the Basketball Africa League title. At the central nexus of the celebrations stood Craig Randall II, the man who had helped make history possible.

Clutching the championship trophy and soaking in the roar of a crowd that had adopted him as one of their own, Randall revealed a truth that instantly gave the championship a deeply emotional meaning.

While the night belonged to Rwanda, it was also extremely personal for him. Amid the jubilation, Randall disclosed how just three months earlier, he had been thinking about quitting. “I was about to give up three months ago, but I am now a champion,” he said, visibly emotional as he spoke.

The confession was brief, but it spoke volumes. It transformed Randall’s story from that of a talented basketball player into that of a man who had stared doubt in the face and somehow found the strength to keep going.

The Star Who Became Rwanda’s Hero

Throughout the BAL season, Randall established himself as one of the competition’s most electrifying players. The American shooting guard arrived in Rwanda with talent, but he left with something much bigger: the admiration of an entire basketball nation.

His performances repeatedly lit up arenas across the continent. He produced a BAL-record 54-point performance during the Nile Conference in Pretoria and also set a league record by making 11 three-pointers in a single game.

Randall’s extraordinary campaign was ultimately recognized with the league’s highest individual honour. He was named the 2026 Basketball Africa League Most Valuable Player after finishing as the competition’s leading scorer with an average of 36 points per game.

He also headlined the 2026 All-BAL First Team alongside Childe Dundao of Petro de Luanda, Donovan Williams and Majok Deng of Al Ahly Libya, and RSSB Tigers teammate Mangok Mathiang.

The accolade cemented what many fans and analysts had already concluded: Randall was not only the driving force behind Rwanda’s historic title run, but the defining player of the BAL season.

But statistics alone do not explain why Rwandan fans connected so strongly with him. What won people over was his authenticity.

Whether celebrating victories or facing adversity, Randall carried himself with humility. Every success was shared with teammates, supporters and family. Every challenge was met with determination rather than excuses.

That spirit was tested in the championship game itself.

RSSB Tigers suffered a nightmare start and fell behind 20-0 against the defending champions. For many teams, such a deficit on such a stage would have been impossible to overcome.

Instead, the Tigers responded with the resilience that had defined their season. The comeback mirrored Randall’s own journey.

Randall later described the squad as a group of players who had spent their careers being overlooked and written off. Rather than allowing the deficit to break them, they embraced the challenge.

Just as the Tigers refused to surrender when everything appeared lost, Randall had refused to walk away when his own doubts threatened to overwhelm him.

The People Behind the Champion

For much of the season, fans saw the scorer, the leader and the entertainer. What they rarely saw were the sacrifices behind the performances.

In the emotional moments after lifting the trophy, Randall repeatedly shifted attention away from himself and toward the people who had supported him along the way.

His first thoughts turned to his children. Then to his brother. Then to the teammates who had become family.

Behind every record-breaking performance were countless hours of work. Film sessions with his brother. Endless training. Time spent away from loved ones. The sacrifices of a wife willing to endure long periods apart while he chased his dream.

For Randall, the championship was never an individual achievement. It was the reward for a collective effort built on faith, commitment and trust.

“This is what it looks like when you put all your trust in God and do your part,” he reflected after the victory. That belief remained constant throughout his journey.

As the final seconds ticked away and history drew closer, Randall admitted that his thoughts were not focused on personal glory. He simply kept praying and trusting that everything would fall into place.

More Than a Trophy

When asked to identify his favorite moment of the season, Randall did not mention his scoring records or the championship itself. Instead, he spoke about brotherhood, the toughest practices, the disagreements, the struggles and the shared sacrifices that had forged a bond he described as unbreakable.

Perhaps that explains why the triumph resonated so deeply with fans.

Rwandans did not simply witness a team winning a basketball title. They witnessed a group of players overcoming adversity together. They witnessed a star who never placed himself above the collective. They witnessed a man who remained grateful even at the peak of success.

By the end of the season, Randall was no longer viewed as just an American import helping a local club. He had become the face of a historic sporting moment and a symbol of perseverance.

As celebrations continued deep into the night, one message echoed louder than any statistic or trophy presentation. “Dreams can survive doubt.”

Three months before standing atop African basketball, Craig Randall II was contemplating whether to continue the journey. Now, he leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond points scored or records broken.

He leaves as the player who helped deliver Rwanda’s greatest basketball achievement and, in doing so, conquered the hearts of thousands of Rwandan basketball fans.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today