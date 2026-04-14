Genocide Denial, Global Failure, and Regional Tensions Persist in Great Lakes

The Rwandan Government continues to warn that genocide denial is evolving globally, while exposing the international community’s repeated failures since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including its reluctance in bringing the genocide perpetrators to justice and ongoing insecurity in the Great Lakes region.

Speaking on multiple occasions, Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has argued that denial is becoming more sophisticated, that mandated global institutions have failed to fully address the issue of accountability, and that unresolved regional threats, including armed groups in eastern Congo like the FDLR, continue to destabilize relations between neighboring states.

Nduhungirehe also questions the effectiveness of international responses, including the reluctance of some countries such as the United Kingdom to extradite genocide perpetrators for trial in Rwanda or subjecting to judicial processes in those countries.

In one of his key remarks on remembrance and reconciliation, he stated that “genocide ideology and denial are not disappearing; they are adapting and spreading through new channels, including digital platforms and international networks,” warning that the issue is no longer domestic but global in nature.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister further emphasized the long-standing criticism of international inaction, saying that “the world failed Rwanda in 1994, and the consequences of that failure are still visible today in how justice is delayed, denied, or selectively applied.” According to him, this legacy continues to affect regional security dynamics and trust in international institutions.

On justice and extradition cases, Rwandan officials have repeatedly expressed frustration over limited cooperation from some Western states. In particular, Kigali has raised concerns about individuals suspected of involvement in the genocide against the Tutsi who remain abroad, including in the United Kingdom, where courts have blocked extradition requests over legal and human rights considerations.

In another dimension of the regional debate, Rwanda protests the Tshisekedi regime’s deliberate refusal to fully dismantle the US-blacklisted genocidal group- FDLR, which is linked to perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Officials in Kigali have gone further to demonstrate with glaring facts the continued funding and arming of FDLR by the Kinshasa regime to destabilize Rwanda and the eastern Congo.

The DRC regime has staged a campaign to neutralize the genocidal militia; however, it only remains on the script without action.

Despite Kinshasa’s denials, tensions remain high, Tshisekedi is steadfastly committed to undermining regional stability.

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