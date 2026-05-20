It was a high-stakes, late Sunday afternoon on April 25, 2004, when Arsenal F.C. officially sealed the Premier League title.

The stage was White Hart Lane, the backyard of their fiercest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur F.C..

The match kicked off at 4:05 PM local time, and by the time referee Mark Halsey blew the final whistle, the late afternoon sun was beginning to dip over North London.

Even though Tottenham fought back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw with a 94th-minute Robbie Keane penalty, that single point was all Arsène Wenger’s men needed.

Before the evening had even truly begun, the final whistle meant Arsenal were mathematically untouchable at the top of the table.

They had turned White Hart Lane into the ultimate party zone.

A young Manchester fan’s “Bad” afternoon

As a young Manchester United F.C. fan back in high school, it was a thoroughly miserable Sunday. Our arch-rivals had achieved the unthinkable. I remember walking out of the small school hall where we gathered to watch—and whether we liked it or not, we were forced to watch in absolute awe.

Deep down, we already knew how it would end. Arsenal had entered the match with an insurmountable cushion over second-placed Chelsea.

The title was practically in the hands of the Gunners before kickoff. Meanwhile, my beloved Manchester United would ultimately finish that 2003/04 season in third place with 75 points after 38 games. We were left in the dust of a historic, unbeaten “Invincibles” campaign.

Now, history has a funny way of returning.

Last night, Arsenal fans around the world were glued to their screens, waiting and praying for Manchester City F.C. to drop points against Bournemouth.

When the final whistle blew in their favor, it finally handed Arsenal the Premier League title they had last lifted on that fateful Sunday afternoon 22 years ago. The long wait is over.

So, congratulations to Arsenal and its global fan base, but most of all, congratulations to Rwanda and Paul Kagame — an Arsenal fan.

Arsenal is, of course, Rwanda’s flagship “Visit Rwanda” partner. With the historic tourism promotion deal set to conclude next month after eight strong years of collaboration, it is incredibly poetic to see the partnership end on the highest possible note.

It is a massive win-win for both a visionary country and a champion club to finish this chapter in style.

I will refrain from bringing up the Champions League final in Budapest, as much as my Arsenal friends might wish to dream of a continental double.

Instead, I will leave it at a kind reminder and a genuine sports fan’s blessing: I wish the very best of luck to both of our iconic “Visit Rwanda” partners—Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. — as they conquer their respective summits.

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