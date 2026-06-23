27 Years After Rwanda Inspired His International Charity, Scotsman Becomes Citizen

LONDON — When Dr. Callum Henderson boarded a flight to Rwanda in September 1999, he thought he was making a short trip to help train church leaders in a country he knew little about.

Twenty-seven years later, that journey came full circle.

On Monday, June 23, Henderson took the oath of Rwandan citizenship at Rwanda House in London, becoming a citizen of the country that reshaped both his personal and professional life.

For Rwanda, Henderson is perhaps best known as its Honorary Consul to Scotland, a role through which he has spent years strengthening ties between the two countries. But his connection to Rwanda runs far deeper than diplomacy.

It began five years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Invited by Louis Muvunyi, a Rwandan Anglican student studying in Scotland who would later become a bishop in the Anglican Church, Henderson arrived in a country still struggling to recover from one of the darkest chapters in modern history.

He expected to teach church leaders. Instead, he found himself confronted by the human consequences of genocide.

There were widows raising families alone. Children heading households after losing their parents. Communities attempting to rebuild amid profound trauma and poverty.

The experience left an enduring mark.

“It would be their utterly heart-wrenching stories that would brand my heart forever,” Henderson later wrote while reflecting on the 25th anniversary of that first visit.

What he saw would eventually lead him to establish Comfort Rwanda in 1999, a charity dedicated to supporting genocide survivors and vulnerable families.

Over time, the organization expanded its work beyond Rwanda into neighboring countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

In 2017, it was renamed Comfort International to reflect its broader mission.

Today the organization supports programs ranging from trauma healing and community development to the rehabilitation of former child soldiers and the rescue of children living on the streets.

Yet Henderson often describes Rwanda not simply as the birthplace of the organization, but as the place that gave him a sense of purpose.

Writing about his first visit, he recalled arriving with little understanding of what awaited him.

His early impressions were filled with wonder: the country’s green hills, the hospitality of strangers, unfamiliar foods and the rhythm of African worship.

“The people, the hospitality,” he wrote in his diary shortly after arriving. “They are such a humble, beautiful people.”

As the days passed, however, another Rwanda emerged — one shaped by grief, resilience and the difficult work of rebuilding.

The emotional weight of the stories he encountered transformed what had begun as a teaching trip into something much more personal.

“Those uncharted, wide-eyed days 25 years ago have never left me,” he wrote. “Not as a two-dimensional memory of experiences, but of the firmness of a people, a call, a vision gripping the heart.”

Friends and colleagues say that commitment has remained evident throughout the decades that followed.

Through Comfort International, Henderson has maintained a close relationship with Rwanda while building a network of projects aimed at supporting vulnerable communities across East and Central Africa.

His appointment as Rwanda’s Honorary Consul to Scotland further deepened that connection, placing him at the center of efforts to promote educational, cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

The citizenship ceremony in London on Monday marked the latest chapter in a relationship that has now spanned nearly three decades.

For many foreigners, Rwanda is a place they visit, work in or support from afar.

For Henderson, it became something else entirely.

What began as a journey into the unknown in 1999 ended with an oath of allegiance in 2026 — and the formal recognition of a bond that had already shaped most of his adult life.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today