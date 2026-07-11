A Viral Friendship Brings Fitness Star Ashton Hall to Rwanda

When American fitness influencer Ashton Hall stepped off a plane at Kigali International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning, he wasn’t simply adding another destination to his African tour.

He was fulfilling a promise made months earlier to a young Rwandan content creator whose determination, humour and resilience had captured millions of people online.

For Hall, whose unconventional fitness routines and extreme workout challenges have earned him a global following, Rwanda was never originally part of the itinerary. It was Enock Uwizeye — better known online as Kagarara or Ashton Small — who changed that.

After recreating Hall’s famous morning routine in a parody video that ended with the words, “Ashton Hall, this is Africa,” Kagarara’s clip spread rapidly across social media, eventually reaching the American influencer himself.

What began as a viral moment soon evolved into a friendship.

The two later met in Ghana during Hall’s African tour, where they trained together, filmed content and formed a close bond. They were joined by an Indian content creator who also rose to prominence by recreating Hall’s signature fitness routines.

Together, the three have become known among their followers as the “Hall Brothers,” documenting their travels, workouts and cultural experiences across Africa.

Kagarara, who was born with Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Congenita, a rare genetic condition that affects bone growth, has become an inspiration to thousands through his message that disability should never limit ambition. His energetic recreations of Hall’s workouts, combined with his humour and determination, have won him a rapidly growing international audience.

Hall has repeatedly credited Kagarara as the inspiration behind his decision to visit Rwanda, describing his positivity and resilience as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have through social media.

The trio travelled to Kigali from Benin, where they had been filming content together during Hall’s multi-country African tour, which has also included Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Kigali International Airport to welcome them, many having followed their friendship online since the first viral videos appeared earlier this year.

Since arriving, Hall and his fellow creators have embraced Rwanda’s culture as enthusiastically as its fitness scene.

Videos posted on social media show them dressed in traditional Rwandan attire, visiting a rural home and taking part in a traditional volcanic clay facial treatment, one of several cultural experiences that has generated millions of online views.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the visit came when Hall surprised Kagarara with a Kia Sorento sport utility vehicle and US$5,000 to support his content creation. Hall also encouraged his millions of followers to help the Rwandan creator reach one million followers online.

The gesture mirrored Hall’s support for the Indian member of the trio, whom he had previously gifted a vehicle after collaborating with him, reinforcing his commitment to helping creators who have built communities by drawing inspiration from his work.

Hall’s visit has generated widespread excitement across Rwanda, where many social media users see Kagarara’s journey as a powerful example of how creativity and perseverance can open unexpected doors.

Once known primarily for humorous parody videos filmed with limited resources, he is now collaborating with one of the world’s best-known fitness influencers while introducing millions of international viewers to Rwanda.

Beyond the workouts and viral videos, the visit has also shone a spotlight on Rwanda’s culture and tourism, with the trio expected to continue exploring the country and producing content over the coming days.

For Hall, Rwanda is another stop on a continent-wide tour celebrating fitness, culture and digital creators. For Kagarara, it is the latest chapter in an unlikely journey that began with a smartphone, a parody video and a simple message to an internet celebrity thousands of miles away.

By Saturday evening government officials were scrambling to meet with Kagarara, Kigali’s new superstar and his guests.

On social media, calls are growing to give some sort of role in the ‘Visit Rwanda’ brand promotion.

Sometimes, one viral video really can change a life.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today