Creatives Turn Their Influence Into Weapon Against Drugs and Illicit Alcohol

KIGALI — Rwanda’s creative industry is positioning itself as a key partner in the fight against drug abuse and illicit alcohol consumption, with artists saying their influence can help shape behaviour, protect young people and promote responsible lifestyles.

Musicians, producers and other players in the creative sector say their responsibility goes beyond entertainment, arguing that their songs, public appearances and personal conduct can influence the choices of millions of young people.

Their commitment comes as Rwanda intensifies a nationwide crackdown on unsafe alcoholic drinks after toxic batches left at least 50 people dead, more than 100 blinded and over 500 others seeking medical treatment.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority has closed about 109 alcohol manufacturing facilities and ordered the recall of nearly 185 products suspected of violating safety standards.

Authorities have also arrested more than 50 suspects, seized illicit alcohol valued at over Rwf 716 million and secured court fines exceeding Rwf 314 million. Offenders face between three and five years in prison and fines ranging from Rwf 3 million to Rwf 5 million.

With investigations continuing into more than 207 facilities, creatives say they have a role to play in changing attitudes and discouraging behaviours that put young people at risk.

At a forum held on Tuesday bringing together artists, creative industry investors and government officials, participants said the entertainment sector has the ability to reach audiences in ways that traditional campaigns cannot.

Music producer and founder of 1:55AM, Coach Gael, said Rwanda’s creative industry has significant potential for investment and growth, but warned that substance abuse could undermine its future.

He said an industry seeking international recognition must be built on professionalism, discipline and responsible behaviour.

“Investment in music has great potential, but drug use can hold back the progress we are making,” he said.

Singer Nel Ngabo said artists must recognise that they are role models whose actions influence young people who look up to them.

“There is a child who wants to become like you. Show them what it takes to reach where you are,” he said.

“Show them that success does not come because you got drunk or because you were not living a healthy life.”

He encouraged young people to avoid drugs and excessive alcohol consumption so they can focus on activities that improve their lives and contribute to their families and communities.

Rapper Bushali said the creative sector must protect young talent from behaviours that can destroy promising careers.

He said it was painful to see young people affected by drugs, particularly dangerous illicit alcoholic drinks commonly known as ibyuma, at a time when Rwanda’s artists are working to reach international standards.

He said President Paul Kagame has consistently encouraged Rwandan artists to produce work capable of competing globally, but that ambition can be threatened when young people fall into substance abuse.

DJ Ira said talent alone is not enough to build a lasting career in entertainment, stressing that discipline and good conduct are equally important.

She said music should remain a source of joy, inspiration and hope rather than being associated with behaviours that destroy talent.

She warned that drug abuse can damage artists’ creativity, values and future.

Veteran musician Mighty Popo said substance abuse threatens not only individual artists but also the growth of Rwanda’s entire creative industry.

He said protecting young creatives from drugs is essential if the sector is to attract investment and continue expanding.

Government officials who attended the forum said creatives have a unique ability to influence society because of their connection with audiences.

Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo said Rwanda’s creative industry has become an important force in promoting the country’s image and shaping public attitudes through music, film and other artistic works.

She said artists are not only entertainers but also voices capable of changing mindsets, especially among young people.

Makolo urged creatives to embrace their responsibility as role models, saying their work can help strengthen communities, promote positive values and encourage people to avoid behaviours that threaten their health and future.

She said music has the power to “heal hearts” and deliver constructive messages that contribute to building a stronger society.

Minister of Youth and Arts Dr. Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima said influence comes with responsibility, urging creatives to maintain good conduct and use their platforms to encourage young people to become contributors to national development.

He said artists should be recognised not only for their talent but also for the values they promote.

“The creative industry should be a source of messages that build people and encourage them to become pillars of development,” he said.

Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana described artists as “doctors” because of the impact their work can have on people’s lives.

“We have given artists the title of doctors because their music plays a role in healing hearts and helping people in their lives,” he said.

Nsanzimana said artists can support public health efforts by warning communities about the dangers of illicit alcohol, which has been linked to deaths, blindness and other serious health consequences.

He explained that some illegally produced alcoholic drinks contain toxic substances that are not meant for human consumption.

“This is why we have hundreds of people who have gone blind, although there are others who have not yet been identified,” he said.

The forum ended with creatives and investors pledging to use their platforms to promote positive values, encourage responsible living and support efforts against drug abuse and illicit alcohol.

For Rwanda’s creative industry, the fight against substance abuse is increasingly becoming part of a broader mission: building a sector where talent, discipline and positive influence grow together.

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